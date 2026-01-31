Festive-ready OOTDs , featuring fashion, beauty, and personal care picks



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 January 2026 - As Malaysians gear up for the festive season,, running from, gives shoppers more ways to stretch their ringgit further. From daily essentials to fashion, food, and gadgets, the sale brings limited-time deals and surprise voucher drops — rewarding shoppers who have been waiting for the right deals to check out.Shopee simplifies festive shopping by curatingandaround real preparation needs. Organised by key festive tasks across fashion, home, electronics, and food, the collections help shoppers move from browsing to checkout with confidence.Shoppers can look forward to daily deals tailored to each festive season:For shoppers who love a good deal, Shopee's 2.2 Double Double Sale also delivers exclusive, available in limited quantities on a first-come, first-served basis.Highlights include:Big-ticket savings don't come around often, and during Shopee's 2.2 Double Double Sale, timing matters. Shoppers can unlockat selected times throughout the sale, and stack them withto maximise savings.From curated festive Must-Haves to exclusive deals and Knockout vouchers,gives Malaysians more ways to save as they get festive-ready. Start adding to cart now and check out during the sale at https://shopee.com.my/m/chinese-new-year-sale and https://shopee.com.my/m/ramadan-sale Hashtag: #Shopee

