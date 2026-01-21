BARCELONA, SPAIN - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2026 - The 450 MHz spectrum is becoming a key driver in smart grids due to its unique advantages. Once seen as a traditional frequency band, it has seen revitalization for industrial digitalization.At HUAWEI CONNECT 2025, Jason Li, President of Global Marketing & Solutions from Huawei's Electric Power Digitalization Business Unit, gave a statement."In the power industry, there are three key trends on the distribution side. Firstly, a massive amount of new energy will be integrated into the grid. Taking China as an example, by 2030, the installed capacity of distributed PV will reach approximately 1,000 GW. Secondly, the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to grow rapidly, with around 110 million EVs and approximately 55 million charging piles projected by 2030. This poses significant challenges for power distribution. Thirdly, digitalization is accelerating. AI has gone from a 'nice-to-have' to a 'must-have.' Power systems cannot achieve effective protection, automation, or digitization without high-quality data and reliable communication. In medium-voltage grids, we rely on private wireless networks to achieve reliable backhaul and support endpoint control. I believe 450 MHz is the optimal solution. As the lowest band within 3GPP standards, it offers wide coverage, supports vast amounts of connections, and provides highly reliable network performance, all at a low cost. Moreover, it benefits from a mature ecosystem. This makes it perhaps the best solution for power companies undergoing digital transformation."At Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, Huawei will showcase more success stories in private wireless networks and 450 MHz applications, along with innovative solutions for intelligent power distribution, substations, and power plant inspections. To explore successful digital transformation in the power sector, visit the Huawei booth at stand 1H50, Fira Gran Via Hall 1. For more information, please visit https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/grid Hashtag: #Huawei #intelligentdistribution #electric #grid #powersystem #powerwireless

