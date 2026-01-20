HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 January 2026 - HGC Global Communications ("" or the "Group"), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, announces the launch of, a comprehensive one-stop shop solution designed to empower global carriers, OTT providers, ISPs, and cloud providers to enter the Hong Kong market quickly and cost‑effectively.CNX+ offers a comprehensive suite of turnkey services that delivers end-to-end management capabilities, including the establishment of Virtual Points of Presence (vPoP), customized network service options, and extensive operational support. Leveraging HGC's extensive local fiber network —covering most of Hong Kong and scalable to 1.2Tbps — the solution ensures high performance network with security and regulatory compliance. The solution provides dedicated engineering dispatch and advanced real-time network monitoring system with fault detection, delivering the transparency and reliability essential for mission-critical operations as an extension of their operations in Hong Kong.With the support of HGC's global network, the Carrier Network Extension (CNX) solution enables scalable expansion across the Asia region from this strategic Hong Kong gateway., said, "Hong Kong is always a critical hub for international carriers, and HGC is committed to reinforcing that leadership. With CNX+, we deliver a dedicated solution that simplifies global connectivity and accelerates expansion, enabling carriers to establish and grow their presence in Hong Kong effortlessly. Leveraging our robust network infrastructure, local expertise, and advanced AI capabilities, we empower international carriers and service providers to break through traditional barriers, unlock new growth opportunities, and deliver exceptional service to their enterprise customers."Hashtag: #HGC #HGCGlobalCommunications

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 20 global offices and staff presence in 33 cities worldwide. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data center services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fiber-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, transport, social infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and environmental infrastructure in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.



To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

