Learn more about MLBB Esports via the following social media channels:

Region

Channels

MLBB Women's Esports

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mlbbesports_women

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mlbbesports_women Global

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MLBBEsportsOfficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mlbbesports_official/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mlbbesports_official

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MLBBeSports





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MOONTON Games