CHERAS, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 December 2025 - Columbia Asia Hospital Cheras (CAH Cheras) is entering a landmark year, celebrating its 15th anniversary alongside Columbia Asia Malaysia's 30th year of operations. This is followed by another major achievement: winning the Silver Award forat the MPRA 2025 Awards for its impactful(SAHI) episode, "Ears Wide Shut."Produced under the hospital's flagship health education program, the episode was released on 26 June 2025 and featured SAHI host and social media influencer Dr Malar Santhi and ENT specialist Dr Hazmi Mohamed. It highlighted risks such as tinnitus, hearing loss and ear infections while promoting preventive habits like the 60-60 Rule (using headphones/earphones for no more than 60 minutes at a time at 60 per cent volume). Its conversational and empathetic format sparked exceptional engagement:The public discussion was profound, with parents debating their children's listening habits, youths admitting to using earbuds as social coping tools, and individuals with early hearing damage urging others to act early. "This Silver Award is more than just a recognition of content excellence, it reflects our commitment to educating the public and delivering healthcare that is accessible, modern, and deeply human," said Columbia Asia (Region 1) Regional CEO Puan Engku Marina Engku Hatim. "As we celebrate 30 years in Malaysia and 15 years in Cheras, our mission remains unchanged: to be right here for our community, every step of the way," she added.The hospital previously earned Gold for Best Use of social media and Silver for Healthcare at last year's MPRA Awards, marking consecutive years of strong industry recognition.Since opening in February 2011, CAH Cheras has grown into one of the region's most trusted neighborhood hospitals. Over the past 15 years, it has cared for more than 1.3 million patients, delivering accessible, modern, and community-focused healthcare.The hospital's COO Sean Yoong added: "The expansion marks a transformative chapter for Cheras. With more beds, more specialists, and more advanced services, we are preparing for the next decade of healthcare demands. This aligns perfectly with our culture of innovation, seen in initiatives like SAHI, which enable us to communicate health messages in meaningful ways."In response to rising healthcare demands in the Klang Valley, CAH Cheras has undergone a major expansion scheduled to launch officially in 2026. The development will increase the hospital's capacity from 78 beds to 180 beds, expand its medical team to 80 consultants, and introduce new specialties such as Neurosurgery, Nephrology and Advanced Endoscopic Surgery.The expansion spans 40,000 sq ft across two interconnected buildings, significantly improving patient flow, service capacity and the hospital's readiness for complex cases.As Columbia Asia Hospital Cheras approaches its 15th anniversary and prepares to launch its expanded facilities in 2026, the hospital reaffirms its dedication to the Cheras and Klang Valley communities."This award is just the spark," said Puan Engku Marina. "The real story is what comes next, better facilities, more specialists, expanded capabilities and a deeper commitment to the 1.3 million patients who have trusted us. We step into 2026 with bigger and more connected than ever."Hashtag: #ColumbiaAsiaHospitalCheras #RightHereForYou #MalaysiaPRAwards2025 #PRCA #HealthcareExcellence #TeamCheras #CommunityCare #HospitalCommunications #AwardWinningTeam #LebihLuas

About Columbia Asia Hospital Cheras

Columbia Asia Hospital Cheras is a private hospital located in Cheras Selatan, Selangor, near the Kuala Lumpur border. Since opening in 2011, the hospital has been providing healthcare services to communities across Cheras and surrounding areas, including Balakong, Seri Kembangan, Serdang, Putrajaya, Cyberjaya and Kajang. To meet the growing demand for quality private healthcare, the hospital is undergoing a major expansion with a new four-storey block and additional basement levels, scheduled for completion in 2026. The expansion will increase capacity from 78 to 180 beds and expand outpatient services to 37 clinics.



Columbia Asia Hospital Cheras offers a comprehensive range of medical specialties including Cardiology, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Pediatrics, Orthopedics, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Ophthalmology, Urology and Radiology, supported by modern facilities such as a 24-hour Accident & Emergency Department, Catheterization Lab, 128-slice CT scanner and 1.5 Tesla MRI.



New specialties including Gyne-Oncology, Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Orthopedic Trauma, Breast & Endocrine Surgery and Pediatric Neurology will be introduced, alongside enhanced surgical, ICU, wellness screening and dialysis services. Through this expansion, the hospital reaffirms its commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality healthcare to families in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.





About Columbia Asia

For 30 years, Columbia Asia Group of hospitals has been at the forefront of quality healthcare in the private healthcare industry. Established in 1996, it has evolved from its first hospital in Shah Alam to its latest in Penang, to date. As an international healthcare provider, its services span across 19 hospitals in the region; 13 in Malaysia, five in Indonesia, and one in Vietnam. Through the years, the company strategy has always been about making private healthcare accessible to all, hence its hospitals are strategically located in densely populated areas. Under the umbrella of private healthcare company, Asia OneHealthcare, the Columbia Asia group has expanded its reach to bring not just world-class, but also effective healthcare, closer to home.



Through the years, Columbia Asia's emphasis has consistently been about early detection of diseases. This is carried out by way of advanced technology for precise diagnostics, resulting in minimally invasive procedures. To fulfil the typical healthcare needs of communities, Columbia Asia offers core disciplines such as obstetrics & gynecology, pediatrics, and general surgery. Today, it also provides tertiary healthcare addressing more complex fields of medicine such as neurosurgery, cardiac disease treatments, and integrated cancer care.



As it approaches a new decade, Columbia Asia continues to expand; adopting cutting-edge technology to meet the ever-increasing needs of today's discerning customers. Upholding strict clinical governance, medical ethics and acknowledged by the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health, Columbia Asia continues to deliver excellent patient outcomes in a safe and trusted environment.



About Asia OneHealthcare

Asia OneHealthcare (A1Health) is a leading healthcare provider in the region, uniting 32 hospitals across Malaysia, Vietnam, and Indonesia under one brand. Formed by the integration of CAH Medical Centres (formerly Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care), Columbia Asia Hospitals, and five esteemed super-specialty hospitals including ALTY Orthopaedic Hospital, Beacon Hospital, CVSKL, Hospital Picaso, and Northern Heart Hospital Penang, we are setting new standards in medical excellence.



With 23 hospitals in Malaysia, 8 in Indonesia, and 1 in Vietnam, A1Health offers a comprehensive range of secondary to quaternary and super-specialty services. Our facilities, with over 4,000 beds, are dedicated to personalised care.



We leverage the collective expertise and advanced technologies of our network to provide the latest in healthcare, delivered by highly skilled professionals. Our mission is to achieve the best outcomes in the most accessible, effective, efficient, and caring environment. Upholding our tagline, "Right Here For You," we are committed to offering compassionate, expert care to every patient.



