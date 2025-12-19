The Hong Kong Exporters’ Association Renews five-year agreement with the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva to foster global innovation exchange

Hong Kong Innovation & Invention exhibits at the Entrepreneur Day 2025

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2025 - The Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA) recruited over 60 local innovations for the Hong Kong Innovation & Invention (HKII) 2025. Several startups were invited to the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva (IEIG) in March 2026, highlighting Hong Kong's innovation to the global business community.HKEA has been organizing HKII for three consecutive years since 2023, presenting more than 150 local innovations at multiple international trade exhibitions and promoting global innovation exchange. Participating startups can join prestigious international exhibitions free of charge, connecting with overseas businesses and consumers. This year's inventions span diverse fields, including Smart City, Smart Finance, Health Technologies and Medicine, Smart Transportation, and Smart Industry.All showcased innovations were rigorously reviewed by industry experts, assessing originality, creativity, inventiveness, technical practicality, and symbolic significance. Exhibits are original, market-ready products that are either patent-protected or undergoing patent applications.HKEA has renewed its five-year agreement with Palexpo SA, organizer of the IEIG. HKEA will continue to host thein Hong Kong, providing a platform for experts and inventors across the Asia-Pacific region, including Greater China and Thailand, to showcase innovations and solutions.IEIG is a highly regarded annual event in the innovation and technology sector, serving as a global platform for enterprises, universities, and organizations to present their inventions, research achievements, and new products. In 2026, HKII will bring Hong Kong innovations to Geneva, Switzerland, for the third time.Hashtag: #HKEA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About "Hong Kong Innovation & Invention" (HKII)

Launched in 2023, "Hong Kong Innovation & Invention" (HKII), organized by the Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA) and sponsored by the Innovation and Technology Commission (ITC) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, is an initiative dedicated to showcasing and promoting Hong Kong's immense potential in innovation and technology (I&T) to a global audience. The Project aims to facilitate collaboration within the industry and cultivate a vibrant I&T culture among the general public.



For more details on the Project, visit https://hk-ii.com





About Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA)

Founded in May 1955, the Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA) is a non-profit-making trade association registered under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. The Association's mission is to develop Hong Kong as a trading hub for exporters, dedicating its efforts to serve and add value for the exporter community.



This press release is distributed by Mitopia Limited on behalf of the Hong Kong Exporters' Association.



