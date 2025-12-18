Bronze – Best Use of Social Media Award

JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2025 - Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau has emerged as a standout winner at the 2025 Malaysia Public Relations Awards (MPRA), securing three prestigious awards that affirm its leadership in strategic healthcare communication, community impact, and employee engagement.The hospital was recognised with:These accolades reflect the hospital's unwavering commitment to delivering healthcare that goes beyond clinical excellence—focusing on connection, compassion, credibility, and culture.In an era dominated by entertainment-driven digital content, Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau successfully demonstrated that healthcare information can compete—and resonate—online. The award-winning "Jom Dengar Tips (JDT)" campaign was inspired by the cultural relevance of Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT), allowing the hospital to connect authentically with local audiences.The campaign combined medical authority with digital relatability, pairing doctors' clinical expertise with trusted influencers to deliver credible, bilingual, and stigma-free health messaging. Leveraging a multi-platform approach across social media channels, JDT extended its reach beyond existing followers, achieving viral engagement and increased content shareability.Beyond engagement metrics, the campaign delivered tangible business impact, contributing to an 11% uplift in hospital package sales. More importantly, it encouraged preventive health behaviours, normalised conversations around sensitive health topics, and strengthened public trust in hospital-led digital education—setting a new benchmark for healthcare communication in Malaysia.The Healthcare Award recognises Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau's commitment to making healthcare accessible, inclusive, and community-driven. Through its "Caring Beyond Borders" initiative, the hospital extended its reach beyond clinical settings into homes, schools, workplaces, and underserved communities.Anchored by four guiding pillars—We Care, We Share, We Educate, We Give Back—the initiative focused on delivering flexible, sustainable, and measurable programmes that address real community needs. These included health screenings, educational outreach, charitable contributions, and collaborative partnerships.To date, the initiative has:In total, 10,672 lives have been positively impacted. The programme aligns with Malaysia's RMK-13 national development priorities and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reinforcing the hospital's role as a responsible healthcare partner committed to long-term societal well-being. The initiative embodies the hospital's promise to always be "Right Here for You."The Silver Award for Employee Communication highlights Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau's strategic transformation of its internal culture—recognising that engaged employees are the foundation of exceptional patient care.Facing challenges such as communication gaps, morale concerns, and limited development pathways, the hospital implemented a holistic, people-first communication strategy. The approach prioritised transparency, accessibility, recognition, and continuous growth, ensuring that employees felt heard, informed, and valued.Key initiatives included:These efforts resulted in measurable improvements, including an 11% increase in employee satisfaction, staff retention rising from 68% to 75%, and a stronger patient perception reflected in a 4.8 hospital rating. Aligned with relevant UN SDGs, the transformation fostered inclusion, trust, and resilience—demonstrating that when people come first, patients benefit most.A Collective AchievementThese wins at MPRA 2025 reflect the dedication, collaboration, and shared purpose of Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau's leadership, medical professionals, and support teams. Together, they continue to redefine what modern healthcare communication looks like—impactful, human-centred, and driven by purpose.Hashtag: #ColumbiaAsiaHospitalTebrau #RightHereForYou #MalaysiaPRAwards2025 #PRCA #HealthcareExcellence #TeamTebrau #CommunityCare #HospitalCommunications #AwardWinningTeam

About Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau

Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau is dedicated to serving the healthcare needs of the Johor community with compassion, professionalism, and clinical excellence. Equipped with advanced medical technology—including a Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, Mammography services, a 128-slice CT Scan, and a 1.5 Tesla MRI—the hospital delivers comprehensive diagnostic and treatment capabilities to support timely and accurate clinical decision-making.



The hospital offers a broad range of medical specialties, including Cardiology, Nephrology, Internal Medicine, Maternal Fetal Medicine, Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT), General Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology (O&G), Respiratory Medicine, Orthopaedics, and Dermatology. A fully operational 24/7 Emergency Room, supported by on-call Emergency Physicians, ensures that patients receive immediate and appropriate care at any time of the day.



At the core of Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau's philosophy is a strong commitment to personalized, patient-centred care—ensuring that every individual feels heard, supported, and well cared for throughout their healthcare journey.



Looking ahead over the next five years, Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau will align its strategic direction with Rancangan Malaysia Ke-13 (RMK-13), with a focused emphasis on addressing Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). In particular, the hospital will strengthen its efforts in obesity management through integrated, multidisciplinary care models encompassing prevention, early intervention, medical management, surgical intervention and long-term follow-up. This reflects a proactive approach to tackling one of the most pressing public health challenges affecting the Johor community.



In parallel, the hospital is preparing to advance its surgical capabilities through the adoption of robotic-assisted surgery. This investment is aimed at enhancing surgical precision, improving clinical outcomes, reducing recovery times, and elevating overall patient experience, in line with global best practices.



To meet the growing healthcare demands of Johor, Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau is also planning for future expansion, including the addition of more inpatient beds. This expansion will enable the hospital to better serve the increasing needs of the community while maintaining high standards of safety, quality, and accessibility in care delivery.



Through strategic alignment, technological advancement, and capacity expansion, Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau remains committed to supporting the long-term health and well-being of the Johorean population.

About Columbia Asia





For 30 years, Columbia Asia Group of hospitals has been at the forefront of quality healthcare in the private healthcare industry. Established in 1996, it has evolved from its first hospital in Shah Alam to its latest in Penang, to date. As an international healthcare provider, its services span across 19 hospitals in the region; 13 in Malaysia, five in Indonesia, and one in Vietnam. Through the years, the company strategy has always been about making private healthcare accessible to all, hence its hospitals are strategically located in densely populated areas. Under the umbrella of private healthcare company, Asia OneHealthcare, the Columbia Asia group has expanded its reach to bring not just world-class, but also effective healthcare, closer to home. ​





Through the years, Columbia Asia's emphasis has consistently been about early detection of diseases. This is carried out by way of advanced technology for precise diagnostics, resulting in minimally invasive procedures. To fulfil the typical healthcare needs of communities, Columbia Asia offers core disciplines such as obstetrics & gynecology, pediatrics, and general surgery. Today, it also provides tertiary healthcare addressing more complex fields of medicine such as neurosurgery, cardiac disease treatments, and integrated cancer care. ​





As it approaches a new decade, Columbia Asia continues to expand; adopting cutting-edge technology to meet the ever-increasing needs of today's discerning customers. Upholding strict clinical governance, medical ethics and acknowledged by the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health, Columbia Asia continues to deliver excellent patient outcomes in a safe and trusted environment. ​





Columbia Asia. Right Here For You