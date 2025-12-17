Dr. Hisham Badaruddin Appointed Chief Medical Officer as TSquared Health Integrates Medical, Biomarker, and AI Longevity Capabilities

TSquared Lab unveils TSquared Health, launching its AI driven longevity ecosystem.

Physician-led Longevity Assessment – Comprehensive medical evaluation focused on metabolic, cardiovascular, hormonal, inflammatory, and cognitive health. Advanced Biomarker Panels – Two membership tiers, Signature and Elite panels including a deep baseline and a follow-up round, enabling measurement of meaningful biological change over time Wearable & Device Insights – Continuous inputs such as sleep, recovery, activity, and HRV incorporated into interpretation AI Insights Layer – transforming biological data into prioritised, actionable steps and continuous monitoring Personalised Optimisation Pathways: Integrated support across training, movement, nutrition, recovery, and clinical protocols to help clients implement and sustain improvements

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 December 2025 - TSquared Lab today announced the launch of, a new longevity-focused company designed to help individuals understand and improve their healthspan. By unifying advanced biomarker testing, wearable-derived insights, AI-supported clinical guidance, and targeted optimisation pathways, TSquared Health delivers a structured and continuous approach to preventive care and healthspan optimisation.As part of the launch, TSquared Health has acquired the clinical operations of, a longevity-focused medical practice operating for more than two years. The clinical division now spans across two locations, an established clinic at Upper Paya Lebar Road and a new flagship TSquared Health clinic in Singapore's Central Business District, expanding access to physician-led longevity services.TSquared Health's medical strategy will be overseen by Dr. Hisham Badaruddin, a longevity-focused physician who has led preventive health programmes across clinical and corporate settings. He brings deep experience in metabolic and hormonal health, as well as data-informed personalised medicine, strengthening TSquared Health's commitment to medically rigorous, data-driven longevity care.TSquared Lab is widely recognised for its, a science-backed framework unifying personal training, recovery, nutrition, and expert coaching into a structured, results-focused journey. With TSquared Health, the ecosystem now extends into medically supervised longevity and healthspan optimisation."TSquared Lab was built on the belief that people deserve results that stay with them," said, CEO and Founder of TSquared Lab. "TSquared Health is the evolution of that vision — taking our transformation philosophy and applying it to longevity. It is not only about how strong you are today, but how strong, sharp, and independent you will remain decades from now. Our goal is to democratise world-class longevity care by making it accessible, actionable, and continuous."With metabolic and lifestyle-driven conditions rising across the region, demand for proactive healthcare has never been higher. TSquared Health addresses this need by supporting early identification, prioritised interventions, and doctor-led optimisation before symptoms develop, empowering clients to take control of their long-term well-being.The longevity space today is fragmented: most clinics provide basic biomarker insights with limited follow-through, leaving clients without a clear path forward. TSquared Health was designed to close this gap through a fully integrated, closed-loop ecosystem that aligns medical diagnostics with real-world execution. The ecosystem integrates:Aligned with TSquared Health's commitment to accessibility, the Signature and Elite Panels are priced to make high-quality preventive testing available to far more people.By unifying these five key components into a single coordinated system, TSquared Health ensures clients receive clear guidance, precise priorities, and real-world support that drives measurable change.At the centre of the ecosystem is the, a proprietary AI system that transforms each client's biomarker, wearable, and lifestyle data into a personalised healthspan score and a focused set of prioritised actions.Trained with extensive longevity research, the engine highlights the key factors across metabolic, cardiovascular, hormonal, inflammatory, cognitive, and recovery pathways.Every output is reviewed by an experienced longevity physician, ensuring insights are medically sound, contextualised, and actionable. Rather than pages of raw numbers, clients receive clear, structured guidance on their results and the steps to take next.The intelligence engine isMost longevity programmes stop at the first two steps. TSquared Health is built around the third, turning insights into action to drive measurable, long-term health improvements.Once priorities are identified, TSquared Health activates targeted clinical pathways across its integrated ecosystem, supporting outcomes in areas such as metabolic health, hormonal balance, inflammation control, cardiovascular and cognitive optimisation, and recovery restoration."TSquared Health represents a new frontier in proactive healthcare," said, Chief Medical Officer. "By combining biomarker testing, structured interpretation, and real-world intervention under one ecosystem, we can meaningfully shift the trajectory of our clients' long-term health."

About TSquared Lab

TSquared Lab is a Singapore-born fitness, health, nutrition, and longevity company building one of the most comprehensive transformation ecosystems in Asia. Its integrated platform includes TSquared Personal Training, TSquared Physio, TSquared Eats, and TSquared Health, combining science-based methodologies, personalised coaching, and clinical insights to help individuals build long-term strength, health, and vitality.



About Dr. Hisham Badaruddin, Chief Medical Officer, TSquared Health



Dr. Hisham Badaruddin is a board-certified medical doctor with more than 30 years of clinical experience spanning internal medicine, metabolic health, men's health, and preventive care. He is recognised for integrating traditional clinical practice with advanced biomarker analytics, longitudinal health tracking, and evidence-based optimisation strategies.



Before joining TSquared Health, Dr. Hisham led multidisciplinary preventive-health programmes across diverse populations. His clinical philosophy emphasises early detection, personalised intervention, and long-term healthspan improvement.