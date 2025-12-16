



"We value our long-standing collaboration with Lundbeck over the years and remain committed to improving access to neuro-psychiatric health solutions in Asia. Our strong regional network, expertise and deep grasp of local regulatory environments will be critical in ensuring continuity of care for populations in the region, and we look forward to enhancing access to Lundbeck's solutions for patients who need them most," said John Graham, CEO of Zuellig Pharma.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 December 2025 -Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with H. Lundbeck A/S ("Lundbeck"), a biopharmaceutical company focusing exclusively on brain health.Under this new agreement, Zuellig Pharma will take on the role of agency partner to commercialize Lundbeck's portfolio of products – including leading brands such as Lexapro, Brintellixand Cipralex– across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore. This builds on its existing distribution agreement with Lundbeck, under which Zuellig Pharma has been responsible for distributing the company's products in the four markets. In addition, Zuellig Pharma will also partner with Lundbeck in Taiwan.As part of the expanded partnership, Zuellig Pharma will provide end-to-end commercialization and healthcare services, including marketing and commercial execution, market access, distribution and supply chain management, medical information services, regulatory and quality support, as well as pharmacovigilance for Lundbeck's portfolio.This collaboration is grounded in Zuellig Pharma's ability to deliver consistent, high-quality access to medicines across the region. The company's regional network and local market expertise will provide a strong foundation for Lundbeck to continue serving patients that rely on its products.Hashtag: #ZuelligPharma #Lundbeck #Healthcare #BrainHealth #Pharmaceutical #HealthcareSolutions #Commercialization

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Zuellig Pharma

Zuellig Pharma is a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, and our purpose is to make healthcare more accessible to the communities we serve. We provide world-class distribution, commercialization, and clinical trial support services, underpinned by a strong culture of innovation to support the growing healthcare needs in this region. The company was founded a hundred years ago and has grown to become a multibillion-dollar business covering 18 markets with over 12,000 employees. Our people serve more than 200,000 medical facilities and work with over 450 clients, including the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world.



