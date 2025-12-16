Moonshot X Controller

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 December 2025 - Moonshot, a next-generation phygital mobile gaming company, has announced the appointment as the Official Controller Partner for Southeast Asian(SEA) Games Thailand 2025 Esports, one of Southeast Asia’s largest and most-watched competitive esports events sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee. This marks the first time a mobile gaming controller brand has been selected for the regional tournament.Taking place from the 9th to 20th December, the SEA Games Thailand 2025 Esports competition is expected to draw millions of viewers across the region, with widespread engagement from gaming communities across Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam. The 2025 edition will feature leading mobile eSports titles such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Arena of Valour, Free Fire and FC Online, further strengthening the event’s reputation as a cornerstone of competitive gaming culture in Asia.As the Official Controller Partner, Moonshot will also debut a special SEA Games Controller Collection, this will be a commemorative series featuring designs inspired by participating countries and co-designed with global IP partners. The limited series will be available exclusively during the competition period via Moonshot’s official website ( https://shop.themoonshot.xyz/ “We’re honoured to support SEA Games Thailand 2025 Esports and contribute to one of the most influential gaming events in Southeast Asia,” said Managing Director at Moonshot, JW Lee. “Our vision is to bring hardware, software, and digital rewards together to inspire a new generation of gamers, and SEA Games is the perfect place to begin that journey.”Mobile gaming is the dominant force in Southeast Asia’s gaming landscape, with the region being home to hundreds of millions of mobile-first players. Moonshot’s partnership with SEA Games Esports 2025 reflects the company’s commitment to driving innovation in this fast-growing segment.Throughout the event, Moonshot will activate a series of on-site experiences, including demo zones, creator interactions, and community gaming activities powered by the Moonshot gaming ecosystem. The partnership aims to elevate the tournament experience for both competitors and fans by merging physical gameplay with digital engagement features, collectible rewards, and interactive app-based challenges.Hashtag: #Moonshot #SEAGames2025 #SEAGamesEsports #EsportsAsia #MobileEsports #MobileGaming

About Moonshot

Moonshot is building the world’s first phygital mobile gaming ecosystem that seamlessly integrates premium hardware, digital gameplay, and a unified rewards layer to enhance how players discover, play, and engage with mobile games, whether casually or competitively. Moonshot also collaborates with gaming studios, IP licensors, creators, and ecosystem partners to deliver co-branded campaigns, limited-edition collections, and reward-driven engagement experiences. Learn more at www.themoonshot.xyz