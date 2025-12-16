Lily Allen, Little Simz and Bianca Bustamante Light Up The Red-Carpet In Desert Diamonds, At The Fashion Awards 2025

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 December 2025 - Desert diamonds graced the red-carpet at this year's Fashion Awards, held at the Royal Albert Hall on 1December. Attendees including singer-songwriter Lily Allen, musician and actor Little Simz and racing driver Bianca Bustamante attended this evening's Fashion Awards wearing natural diamond jewellery set with Desert diamonds.Lily Allen chose to wear Desert diamonds by Moussaieff, styled by Leith Clark.High Jewellery choker with 28.72 carats of brown, rough diamonds and 55.72cts of white diamonds, set in white gold along with High Jewellery earrings with 35.82 carats and 35.66 carats of deep orange-brown diamonds and 6.43 carats of white diamonds, set in platinum.Little Simz, winner of the Cultural Innovator of the Year, wore Desert diamonds by Ara Vartanian, styled by Luci Ellis.Bianca Bustamante wore Desert diamonds by Ara Vartanian, styled by Holly White.Desert diamonds capture a rare interplay of light and earthy tones, creating an intimate connection between the wild landscape from which they are born and the individual who wears them. Inspired by the breathtaking hues of vast desert landscapes, these diamonds reveal a spectrum of natural colours. Starting in warm whites and sunlit yellows through to champagne and honey tones. As the colours deepen, the palette unfolds into shades of ochre, whiskey, and sunset brown, echoing golden dunes, amber skies, and the fiery glow of the horizon.At its heart, every desert diamond is a celebration of individuality, an invitation to choose a natural diamond that resonates with one's own story, personal style, and sense of beauty.Hashtag: #ADiamondisForever #NaturalDiamonds #diamonds

About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world's largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group's strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers Jewellers and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services via De Beers Institute of Diamonds and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology systems via De Beers Group Ignite. De Beers Group is committed to ' Building Forever,' a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future – where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; where communities thrive and the environment is protected; and where there are equal opportunities for all. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.



