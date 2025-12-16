For further information, please contact:

Toronto, Ontario - Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025 - Keek Social Inc. (TSXV: KEEK) ("Keek" or the "Company"), a Toronto-based social network focused on next-generation video monetization, today announced the development of its patent-pending AI ad insertion technology. Keek's revolutionary solution is designed to dynamically insert realistic AI generated visual elements into live and pre-recorded online video content for the purpose of product placement.Keek's patent-pending solution solves the problem of monetizing short-form video while providing an elegant alternative to pre-roll and mid-roll ads for long form video. Keek's patent-pending technology allows authorized influencers to select sponsors from Keek's Adshare network. The AI identifies rebrandable components of the users uploaded or live video and inserts the sponsors brand and products in those spaces. Keek's revolutionary solution provides a win win for all parties involved. Brands get impactful brand presence in videos that far exceeds the impact of pre-roll ads and influencers share in the advertising revenues.The solutions dynamic ad insertion allows for demographically specific ad insertion. Meaning that if you are in Canada you may see the Influencer drinking a cup of Canada's favorite coffee brand while Americans will see their favorite brand in the hand of the Influencer."Skippable pre-roll and mid roll ads generate 10s of billions of dollars in advertising revenues annually. How much is a system worth that can give brands meaningful exposure through the entire duration of a video?" states Mark Itwaru Keek CEO.The patent-pending system is designed to operate across virtually all forms of online video, including live streaming, short-form video, and long-form, on-demand content. This includes platforms and ecosystems comparable to YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and other social, creator-driven, and professional video networks."Online video has become the dominant medium on the internet, yet monetization methods have not evolved at the same pace as content consumption," said Mark Itwaru, Founder and CEO of Keek Social Inc. "Our patent-pending ad insertion technology is built to unlock a massive addressable market by allowing advertising and commerce to exist inside the video experience, rather than interrupting it."Addressable MarketOnline/digital video advertising typically includes ads shown on internet video platforms (pre-roll, mid-roll, in-stream, out-stream), social video ads, and ads served on Connected TV (CTV).According to Horizon Grand View Research, the online video advertising market will reach $692 billion by 2030 while Polaris Market Research estimates it will hit $1.1 trillion by 2032. Keek's solution has industry wide applications.Intellectual PropertyCEO Mark Itwaru is the holder of several high value patents. He has filed the patent encompassing the company's AI ad insertion technology in the name of Keek Social Inc. Making both the technology and intellectual property an asset of the Company. While the full patent grant will provide a significant barrier to competition, the mere filing of the patent serves prior art against subsequent companies, hoping to file patents on similar solutions.United States Provisional Patent Application. No. 63/916,977Filed November 13, 2025Title: Systems and Methods for Inserting Visual Elements and Related MetadataThe Company will launch its service in the early part.About Keek Social Inc.Keek Social Inc. is a Toronto-based social technology company developing advanced video, social media, and monetization platforms for the modern creator economy. Keek focuses on innovative, scalable solutions that enhance user engagement while creating new revenue opportunities for platforms, creators, and brands.You can now find Keek in the Apple AppStore, the Google Playstore and at www.keek.com

