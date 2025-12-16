“Hokkaido University 150 Initiative” Held at One&Co open space in Tanjong Pagar, Singapore

Hokkaido University 150 Initiative Group Photo

Lecture by Hokkaido University President Dr. Kiyohiro Houkin

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 December 2025 – Hokkaido University hosted the "Hokkaido University 150 Initiative" on 3 November 2025 at One&Co open space (#11-01, 20 Anson Road, Singapore 079912) as part of its efforts to deepen international collaboration in the lead-up to the University's 150th anniversary in 2026. Co-organized with the Hokkaido Prefectural Government, the event brought together over 60 participants, including representatives from the Embassy of Japan, Singapore government agencies, local universities, companies, and research institutions.In his keynote address, Dr. Kiyohiro Houkin, President of Hokkaido University, outlined the University's priority areas and its vision for enhancing collaboration across Asia as it approaches its 150-year milestone. He emphasized Hokkaido University's longstanding commitment to sustainability as a core institutional value and highlighted ongoing initiatives to advance research, education, and partnerships with society in this field.The presentation also introduced the University's extensive research environment, which leverages Hokkaido's wide-ranging field sites to support practical studies in agriculture, fisheries, and natural resources. These strengths were showcased as a foundation for future cooperation in agri-food technology across the Asia region, with opportunities for joint projects with partners in Singapore.A networking session followed the presentations, featuring Hokkaido University's certified brand products - including sake and confectionery - which encouraged active interaction among participants and fostered new connections.The event offered attendees a deeper understanding of Hokkaido University's research capabilities and global outlook, building momentum for future academic and industry collaboration with Singapore, and opening new avenues for joint research and innovation across the Asia-Pacific region.Hashtag: #HokkaidoUniversity

About Hokkaido University

Founded in Sapporo in 1876, Hokkaido University is one of Japan's leading research universities, recognized internationally for excellence in research, education, and global collaboration.

