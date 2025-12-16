Up to HK$6 Million in Funding and Support — depending on the selected incubation track

Comprehensive Entrepreneurship Training — tailored by HKU TEC and HKSTP to equip founders with business, strategy, and fundraising skills

Global Investment and Industry Networks — connect with HKU and HKSTP's venture capital, corporate, and research partners

World-Class Dental Research Facilities — access to laboratories, clinical trials support, and practice environments provided by HKU Faculty of Dentistry

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 December 2025 - The University of Hong Kong (HKU) proudly unveils the Global Hub for Future Dentistry (GHFD) — Hong Kong's first dedicated dental incubation programme, inviting innovators, researchers, and startups worldwide to accelerate their impact at the intersection of science, technology, and oral health.Jointly developed by the HKU Faculty of Dentistry, the HKU Techno-Entrepreneurship Core (TEC), and the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), GHFD aims to transform groundbreaking dental research into scalable, market-ready innovations. By combining the Faculty's world-leading expertise — ranked second globally — with HKSTP's robust innovation ecosystem, this pioneering initiative will strengthen Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area's position as a global powerhouse for dentistry innovation.Participating teams will gain access to comprehensive resources designed to support every stage of innovation — from early ideation to market entry.Programme Highlights:GHFD welcomes global individuals, research teams, and early-stage companies driving innovations across dentistry and oral health — from biomaterials and digital dentistry to AI-enabled diagnostics and preventative care. Successful applicants will gain a strategic foothold in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area (GBA), unlocking opportunities to expand across Greater China and beyond.Applications are now open!Transform your dental innovation into global success with the support of HKU and HKSTP.Application Deadline: 23 December 2025 (UTC+8)Programme Details: https://ghfd.facdent.hku.hk/

Application Deadline: 23 December 2025 (UTC+8)Programme Details: https://ghfd.facdent.hku.hk/

Application Form: https://forms.office.com/r/fE5CMbPqau

