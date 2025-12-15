DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, among others, business, economic, financial, regulatory, and competitive factors, as well as the Company's ability to execute its strategy and secure sufficient resources to support its operations. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and MindMaze Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - EQS Newswire - 15 December 2025 -MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX ) (MindMaze Therapeutics or the Company) announced today the completion of its business combination with NeuroX Group SA (NeuroX), a commercial-stage company delivering evidence-based, precision digital treatments for neurological diseases. The newly combined entity now operates under the name MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA.The closing follows the signing of a definitive business combination agreement in October 2025 and subsequent shareholder approval at the Company's extraordinary general meeting in November. The transaction establishes a fully integrated company with a first-of-its-kind ecosystem, uniting precision digital neurotherapeutics, pharmacological treatments, cutting-edge devices, data, and an AI-powered platform, positioned to redefine neurological care and change patient lives.said Olaf Blanke (MD), member of the Board of Directors, Professor of Neuroscience and Cognitive Neuroprosthetics at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) and Adjunct Professor at the Department of Clinical Neurosciences at the University Hospital of Geneva.commented Walid Hanna, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MindMaze Therapeutics.MindMaze Therapeutics acquired NeuroX through a share exchange in which all outstanding shares of NeuroX were contributed by its former shareholders in exchange for 140,000,000 newly issued ordinary shares of the Company. These new shares will be admitted to trading and listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange today, in accordance with the approved prospectus and applicable regulations. Effective immediately, all listed ordinary shares of the Company will trade under the updated ticker symbol MMTX. Following the transaction, the total number of outstanding shares amounts to 152,602,044, excluding treasury shares.Additional features:File: Ad hoc release_MindMaze_Closing Business Combination

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT MINDMAZE THERAPEUTICS

MindMaze Therapeutics is a Swiss-based, commercial-stage company formed in December 2025 through the business combination of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (Relief) and NeuroX Group SA. The Company develops and commercializes first-of-its-kind digital treatments for neurological diseases and brain disorders. Built on an advanced brain technology platform integrating software, sensors, and telehealth, its solutions are deployed globally across clinics and home settings. MindMaze Therapeutics' clinically validated neurotherapeutics have demonstrated significant medico-economic outcomes across conditions such as stroke, Parkinson's disease, and at-risk aging. The Company continues to expand its R&D pipeline into adjacent neurological indications, including multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, and Alzheimer's disease.



The Company also manages Relief's preexisting portfolio of clinical and commercial biopharmaceutical assets focused on rare dermatological, metabolic, and respiratory diseases.



MindMaze Therapeutics is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker MMTX and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under RLFTF and RLFTY.



For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com.





