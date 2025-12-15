HK Pung Saeng Taekwondo Hosts "HK Pung Saeng TaekwonFest 2025" Concludes Successfully

Gathering Athletes from Six Regions to Showcase Taekwondo Spirit and Promote International Exchange and Youth Development

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 December 2025 - The "HK Pung Saeng TaekwonFest 2025," organized by HK Pung Saeng Taekwondo, was successfully held on December 13-14, 2025, at Liberte Place Shopping Mall in Tuen Mun. The event attracted taekwondo athletes and enthusiasts from six regions, including Hong Kong, Mainland China, Thailand, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia. Centered on the core taekwondo principles of "Courtesy, Integrity, Perseverance, Self-Control, and Indomitable Spirit," the festival featured not only intense competitions but also exchange seminars and an international friendship demonstration match, aiming to foster youth development, civic education, and cross-cultural exchange, fully demonstrating taekwondo's unique value as both a sport and a medium for spiritual growth.On the morning of the first day (December 13), an exchange seminar kicked off the event, drawing enthusiastic participation from over 120 attendees, including approximately 10 teenage athletes who traveled from Japan to Hong Kong, among whom was a bronze medalist from the Asian Youth Taekwondo Championships. The seminar was led by distinguished international guests: Master Kim Jae Woo, Head Coach of the Japan National Taekwondo Team, and Mr. Kwan Tsz Lok, Committee Member of the Asian Taekwondo Union Coaching Committee. The two experts shared advanced training techniques, poomsae essentials, and sparring strategies, while demonstrating key technical points under the latest World Taekwondo Federation rules. Athletes from Hong Kong and Mainland China greatly benefited from interactive Q&A sessions and practical drills, gaining deep insights into taekwondo styles and training philosophies from different regions. Participants expressed that the exchange not only enhanced their technical skills but also deepened their understanding of the taekwondo spirit, promoting international perspective and mutual respect among the younger generation.The competition segments unfolded over the two days, attracting over 300 athletes of various ages and levels. The diverse events included speed, power, poomsae, breaking, and sparring, fully embodying the comprehensiveness and versatility of taekwondo. Athletes gave their all on the mat, displaying exceptional skills and resilient willpower, with continuous applause from the audience creating an electrifying atmosphere.One of the most highlighted features of this edition was the stellar lineup of international guests. Numerous world-class taekwondo champions and authorities attended, delivering speeches at the opening ceremony to provide valuable inspiration and encouragement to young athletes.Thailand's "Little Princess" Ms. Panipak Wongpattanakit (gold medalist at both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics) traveled from afar to share how taekwondo transcends borders, encouraging young athletes to chase their dreams bravely, persevere with an "indomitable spirit," and aspire to one day reach the Olympic stage.Hong Kong's hearing-impaired taekwondo representative Mr. Ho Nim Ching (bronze medalist at the National Deaf Games) proved through his personal story that the taekwondo spirit can overcome any obstacle, moving the entire audience and calling on everyone to face life's challenges with resilience.Mr. Wong Cheuk Ngai, Chairman of the Tuen Mun District Youth Development and Civic Education Committee, praised the event for promoting positive youth values and community belonging, emphasizing that the journey "from achievement to success" requires support from coaches, parents, and society.Other international guests included Mr. Ramnarong Sawekwiharee (bronze medalist at the 2015 and 2017 World Championships), Master Park Jun Gyu (International Committee Member of the World Games Committee), as well as local guests Ms. Lai Ka Man, Tuen Mun District Councillor, and Ms. Shum Dik Wah, Co-Founder of Initiative Sustainable Development Association, all witnessing the growth and determination of the younger generation.The "Hong Kong vs. Japan Youth Men's International Friendship Demonstration Match" following the opening ceremony became the climax of the event. Hong Kong's youth athletes faced off against Japan's youth national team, using the latest World Taekwondo electronic protective gear in intense bouts. The matches were thrilling, with athletes showcasing swift kicking techniques, precise defense, and unyielding fighting spirit, eliciting thunderous applause and an exhilarating atmosphere. This friendship match not only perfectly highlighted the elite prowess of the new generation of taekwondo athletes from both regions but also symbolized international friendship and cooperation.Ms. Lee Pui Yin, Head of HK Pung Saeng Taekwondo, stated: "We are immensely grateful to all international guests for traveling from afar, as well as to the athletes, coaches, parents, sponsors, and volunteer teams from various regions for their strong support. This event is not just a competition and exchange platform but a valuable opportunity for young people to learn respect, perseverance, inclusivity, and team spirit. We witnessed participants gaining experience from exchanges and honing their willpower through competitions—this is the true essence of the taekwondo spirit. We look forward to an even grander TaekwonFest next year, gathering more international elites to jointly advance taekwondo development!"The event concluded perfectly with a group photo of all participants shouting "Taekwondo!" in unison amid enthusiastic applause. HK Pung Saeng Taekwondo will continue to dedicate itself to promoting authentic Korean-style taekwondo spirit, cultivating a new generation that is courteous, ambitious, and responsible, contributing to the taekwondo communities in Hong Kong and internationally.

