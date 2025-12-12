BALI, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2025 - The ACES Awards 2025 recognised an exceptional coalition of Thai organisations whose leadership is shaping Thailand's emergence as a regional force in sustainability, social innovation and enterprise excellence.Honourees United Through Sports, KFU Company, Eminent Air, AXA Insurance PCL, Minimice Group, Practika, Gnosis, Austam Goods and VitalLife Scientific Wellness Center represent the diversity, dynamism and future-facing ambition of modern Thailand across sectors ranging from manufacturing and insurance to digital growth, entrepreneurship support and scientific wellness.MORS Group CEO Dr Shanggari Balakrishnan said what distinguished the cohort was not only commercial performance but purposeful leadership."Beyond performance metrics, these organisations demonstrate how business can serve as a catalyst for inclusion, opportunity and long-term national development," she said."They exemplify leadership that lifts communities, industries and the region, and their innovation, compassion and long-term vision show that Thailand's influence is rising not only in business, but in shaping a more inclusive and sustainable Asia."United Through Sports has become Thailand's global ambassador for sport-for-development, using athletics to empower youth, advance education and promote social inclusion through partnerships with the Olympic and Paralympic movements.KFU Company reflects Thailand's evolving industrial landscape through operational excellence, workforce upskilling and future-ready manufacturing systems that strengthen national competitiveness.Eminent Air is redefining a traditional industry through advanced engineering, virtual training and energy-efficient air solutions that reduce environmental impact while raising technical standards.AXA Insurance PCL continues to champion climate resilience by embedding ESG into its innovations and supporting environmental restoration and disaster-risk initiatives that protect communities and businesses.Minimice Group symbolises Thailand's digital acceleration, leveraging data, automation and creative technology to help brands grow in highly competitive markets.Practika integrates sustainable design with Thai craftsmanship, proving that responsible manufacturing can coexist with cultural heritage.Gnosis strengthens Thailand's entrepreneurial ecosystem by providing advisory, mentorship and scalable growth frameworks that empower SMEs.Austam Goods has built a trusted home-grown pet nutrition brand grounded in science and ethical sourcing, reflecting Thailand's capabilities in specialised consumer products.VitalLife Scientific Wellness Center is positioning Thailand as a hub for advanced preventive healthcare through genetic, proteomic and highly personalised wellness solutions.Together, these organisations illustrate how Thai leadership is evolving — blending innovation with responsibility, ambition with empathy, and growth with service.Hashtag: #ACESAwards #MORSGroup #Sustainability #Leadership #ACES2025

