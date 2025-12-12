BANGKOK, Dec 12 — Malaysia has proposed the creation of the Asean Rural Development and Innovation Council (ARDIC) to strengthen regional cooperation in rural development across South-east Asia.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said ARDIC would serve as a permanent platform to coordinate policies, share innovations, and collectively strengthen rural development across the region.

“ARDIC is expected to be a key driver in enhancing the exchange of technology, best practices, and expertise among all 11 Asean nations,” he told Bernama after attending the 14th Asean Ministers Meeting on Rural Development and Poverty Eradication (14th AMRDPE) here on Friday.

Ahmad Zahid, who is on a three-day working visit to Thailand, leads the Malaysian delegation to the 14th AMRDPE and Related Meetings.

He added that Malaysia wished for the benefits of Asean’s prosperity to be shared through experience sharing among member countries, particularly those yet to attain sustainable rural development.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the rural and regional development minister, said Malaysia would celebrate Rural Development Day in July next year, in line with the United Nations declaration, to highlight the role of rural communities in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and improving their quality of life.

He also said Malaysia would continue to focus on rural development through an innovation-driven approach, community engagement, digitalisation, and the expansion of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to enhance the well-being of the people and eradicate poverty.

“The Rural and Regional Development Ministry will continue to play a constructive and authoritative role within the Asean framework, with a commitment to ensuring that rural communities remain the main beneficiaries of regional development towards Asean 2045,” he said.

In addition, Ahmad Zahid said Malaysia would carry on with major investments in rural infrastructure, including RM2.3 billion for 1,364 road projects and RM195.2 million to provide clean water to 5,000 homes.

He said other investments included RM159.47 million to ensure a stable power supply for 2,010 recipients, as well as RM364.45 million through the Perumahan Rakyat Sejahtera Programme (PPRS), which has helped over 10,000 families improve their quality of life.

“At the same time, efforts to enhance rural socioeconomics will continue to be strengthened through support for 55,400 entrepreneurs, particularly via digitalisation, to help them access wider markets across Asean,” he said.

The 14th AMRDPE also saw two Malaysian organisations, Energy Action Partners (ENACT) and GE Nitrate Solutions, receive the Asean Leadership Award in recognition of their contributions to rural development and poverty eradication. — Bernama