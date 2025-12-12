Global Insights for HVAC Growth — The 5th Session Midea International HVAC Design Contest Concludes Successfully

HAIKOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire – 12 December 2025 - The awards ceremony for the 5th Session Midea International HVAC Design Contest was successfully held in Haikou, Hainan on December 10. The event highlighted the evolving role of HVAC technology as a key driver in the industry's transition toward sustainable development.Since its launch in China in 2002, the Midea International HVAC Design Contest has been jointly organized by the China Innovation Alliance for Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning ("CAHVAC") and Midea Building Technologies ("MBT").In 2021, the contest evolved into an international event with the establishment of overseas divisions, continuously expanding its influence and attracting active participation from top designers across multiple countries worldwide, including Mexico, Georgia, the UAE, Indonesia, and Malaysia.Over more than two decades dedicated to the HVAC field, it has evolved into an international platform for innovation and knowledge exchange, integrating industry, academia, and research. To date, the contest has attracted over 90,000 participants.Balancing tradition with innovation, this year's session reached new heights in both scale and quality. Over a four-month period, the contest received 1,000 submissions across the world, with 589 entries advancing to the final round. A jury of 37 industry experts awarded 305 prizes, supported by a prize pool of approximately RMB 1.1 million.The HVAC industry is increasingly transitioning from climate control to integrated energy management. The Midea International HVAC Design Contest encourages the application of HVAC solutions beyond traditional technological boundaries, exploring new and diverse fields.From commercial complexes and industrial manufacturing to smart agriculture, rail transit, and data centers, the contest has demonstrated remarkable integration and innovation in HVAC technologies. Projects in extreme cold climates have pushed the limits of air-source heat pump performance. The combination of solar, wind, and HVAC systems has shown higher efficiency in renewable energy utilization. Innovative retrofit projects have successfully balanced energy savings, user comfort, and practical implementation, offering replicable and scalable models for sustainable building design.This year's Golden Pencil winner, "The Exchange 106" super high-rise office tower in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia—led by Primetech Engineers Sdn Bhd—exemplifies world-class excellence. The 106-story skyscraper integrates high-efficiency chillers, demand-controlled ventilation, and full condensate recovery, achieving a measured energy intensity of 113 kWh/m²/year, outperforming its design target of 119 kWh/m²/year.The project has earned Green Building Index (GBI) Gold Certification and received awards including "Best Tall Building over 400 Meters" from CTBUH and "MEP Project" recognition, underscoring its leadership in sustainable design and engineering innovation.By gathering bright minds worldwide, the Midea International HVAC Design Contest turns innovative ideas into tangible green building outcomes. Looking ahead, the contest will continue to refine its format, expand participation, and deepen collaboration across industry, academia, research, and application — driving technological advancement and sustainable practices within the global HVAC sector.

