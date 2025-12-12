KOTA KINABALU, Dec 12 — Sabah civil servants will receive a Special Financial Assistance equivalent to one month’s salary or a minimum of RM2,000 next year, as part of the state government’s efforts to recognise the role of the public sector in driving its administrative machinery.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun announced that the assistance will be extended to all Sabah public civil servants, including those on contract, open vote positions and daily-paid workers.

“A total of 18,853 personnel are expected to benefit, with an estimated financial impact of RM52.6 million,” he said in his speech to table the 2026 state budget at the State Assembly sitting today.

“The payout will be made in two stages in 2026 — first before Hari Raya Aidilfitri, and the second before the Kaamatan celebration,” said Masidi.

The assistance will also be extended to Sabah government pensioners, who will receive RM1,000, to be disbursed next year.

Masidi said the initiative complements the state’s salary revision exercise and reflects the government’s appreciation for the contribution of its public service.

In line with efforts to strengthen human capital, the state government has allocated RM7.6 million to promote lifelong learning among civil servants.

Another RM16.85 million has been set aside for all Sabah government agencies under human capital development to ensure civil servants are properly trained, efficient and prepared to meet current and emerging challenges.