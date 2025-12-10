SWISS REJU won the “Best AI Slimming Treatment Award” at the prestigious JESSICA Beauty and Wellness Awards

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 December 2025 - SWISS REJU has earned "Best AI Slimming Treatment Award" at the prestigious JESSICA Beauty and Wellness Awards, honouring exceptional mastery of artificial intelligence in the beauty industry. SWISS REJU also announces the official launch of INDIBA, an FDA and CE approved technology that helps to burn visceral fat and contour the body, creating an even stronger technical offering for its signature, multi-award winning program "SWISS REJU K-Lipolysis".The JESSICA Beauty and Wellness Awards celebrate excellence across luxury beauty, healthcare and wellness. It is one of the most recognized beauty industry awards in Hong Kong. The organizer, JESSICA, is a major lifestyle and media company. For over 25 years, JESSICA has been reporting on fashion, lifestyle and business, as one of the most trustworthy and influential media sources in Hong Kong."We're incredibly fortunate to win this new, Best AI Slimming Award with JESSICA," said the spokesperson for SWISS REJU. "Our goal was to provide our guests with top medical aesthetic technologies. Platforms like BTL EXION and INDIBA, are exactly the type of top medical technologies which SWISS REJU is heavily investing in. The breathtaking results powered by AI, reflect the endless possibilities new technologies can bring to the beauty and slimming field"The JESSICA Beauty and Wellness Awards is extremely selective and has a rigorous nominations and editorial selection process. Only brands that have been proven to provide genuine service and excellent results are eligible to compete. Amongst the Winners this year, are Australian organic brand "CANVAS" and Japanese household name "Panasonic VITALIFT" beauty appliances.SWISS REJU, with its heavy investment in new and prestigious technologies such as INDIBA (recently approved in Europe under the Medical Device Regulation), offers a seamless blend of traditional wellness and innovation, allowing guests to experience what many considered to be one of the most effective slimming treatments in Hong Kong. INDIBA with its trademark Proionic 448khz technology, is loved by the Top 1% most influential users in the world, amongst them European royalties, celebrity footballers and international singers.The recognition of this major annual Award, reaffirms SWISS REJU's commitment to exceptional technology. It is the 12th annual award won by the brand, representing a new record.SWISS REJU's trademarked "K-Lipolysis" body contouring program offers winning technologies including INDIBA, BTL EXION, Winback, ATP LIPO X, amongst others. It is the unique contouring solution beauty lovers are craving for.Hashtag: #SWISSREJU #熱光溶脂

