JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 December 2025 - Novotel, the brand dedicated to creating meaningful moments of balance for business and leisure travellers, proudly announces the opening of, a new addition to the city's growing hospitality scene. Ideally located in the heart of Johor Bahru, the hotel offers a harmonious blend of contemporary comfort, warm Malaysian hospitality, and thoughtful touches for guests of all ages.The hotel's interiors subtly weave elements of Malaysia's cultural identity into a modern, stylish setting, creating inviting spaces that reflect local character while embracing Novotel's signature contemporary flair.The hotel features 304 thoughtfully designed rooms and suites with floor-to-ceiling windows, Smart TVs, Deep Nature amenities, and flexible layouts. Suites include espresso machines, while family room configurations ensure an enjoyable stay for all.Guests can dine at, offering local favourites, international cuisine, and festive menus. Thein the lobby serves light bites, crafted drinks, and grab-and-go options, while theoffers refreshments beside the open-air infinity pool.For meetings and events, the hotel presents, a pillarless 520 square metre ballroom equipped with three LED screens, accommodating up to 300 guests. Six additional meeting rooms and a VIP waiting room make the hotel an ideal venue for weddings, conferences, and corporate gatherings.saidsaidThe hotel's debut beautifully complements the excitement surrounding Visit Malaysia 2026 and Visit Johor 2026, inviting travellers to discover Johor Bahru through the lens of comfort, culture, and contemporary hospitality.As part of Novotel's long-term commitment to ocean longevity, the hotel reflects the brand's belief that human wellbeing and planetary wellbeing go hand in hand. In 2024, Novotel launched a Positive Impact Plan, grounded in UN ocean-related actions, to reduce plastic, water, and carbon impacts; and promote sustainable food choices through plant-forward menus. At Novotel Johor Bahru City Centre, this commitment comes to life with filteredwater taps in every room, providing unlimited purified drinking water while eliminating single-use plastic bottles and contributing to healthier oceans.To celebrate the opening, guests can enjoy an Exclusive Opening Offer starting from MYR 345++ per night , valid for stays from today until 6 March 2026.Members of ALL Accor, the all-in-one booking platform and award-winning loyalty program can enjoy exclusive benefits and earn reward points during their stay at Novotel Johor Bahru City Centre. Points can be redeemed for future stays, dining, and unique experiences across Accor's global network. Enrolment is free at all.com.For more information or to make a reservation, please visit https://all.accor.com/hotel/B585/index.en.shtml or email [email protected] Hashtag: #Novotel #NovotelHotels #NovotelJBCC #JBStaycation #CityGetaway #JohorAccommodation #BusinessTravel

