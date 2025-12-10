Historic achievement places Hong Kong on the global map for adaptive sports innovation, resilience, and inclusive storytelling.

The Ajmal Samuel Foundation (ASF) proudly announces that, a Hong Kong–produced documentary charting the pioneering journey of para-athlete Ajmal Samuel, has won theat thein Palermo, Italy. Founded in 1979 and recognised as, the Paladino d'Oro has long been regarded as the Oscars of sports cinema, celebrating works that advance global conversations around courage, human potential, and social progress.This marks a significant milestone for Hong Kong: Pendulum Control is the first film produced in Hong Kong to be awarded by Paladino d'Oro Sport Film Festival, placing the city on the global map for inclusive sports cinema.Directed by Richard Mark Dobson, the film captures Samuel's path to becoming, a journey defined not only by technical mastery and physical risk, but by a deeper mission to challenge perceptions of disability across cultures. The documentary resonates strongly with Hong Kong's identity as a city known for resilience, reinvention, and defying limitations.said Ajmal Samuel, who was born in Pakistan but has called Hong Kong home for four decades and proudly represented the city as a national-level athlete.The international accolade arrives at a pivotal moment as ASF expands a citywide inclusion initiative. Following a sold-out private screening at Soho House, ASF is collaborating with NGOs, universities, and community organisations to bringacross Hong Kong, empowering youth, DEI groups (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion), and business professionals through storytelling and sports.Held annually in Palermo, theis the world's longest-running sports film festival and a benchmark for excellence in global sports cinema. Its jury recognises films that redefine the boundaries of athletic achievement, human resilience, and cultural representation. Winning an award at Paladino d'Oro placesamong the most distinguished sports documentaries internationally.ASF welcomes media, educators, corporates, and community leaders to join its mission of championing adaptive sports, inclusion, and equal opportunity. With the global recognition of, Hong Kong now stands at the forefront of advocating for a world where everyone, regardless of physical ability, can pursue extraordinary possibilities.

