Renowned Hong Kong-based interior designer and architect André FU has established himself on the global stage by revolutionising modern luxury with a signature style that seamlessly blends cultural sensibilities, art, and craftsmanship.





For the past fifteen years, his vision has drawn equally on European principles of beauty and Oriental qualities to create timeless and resonant spaces. His influential portfolio includes iconic hospitality projects such as The Upper House in Hong Kong, the Waldorf Astoria in Osaka, and most recently, the Dusit Thani reopened in Bangkok and Capella Taipei. His collaborations extend to furniture for Louis Vuitton's Objets Nomades and his own lifestyle brand, André Fu Living.





He has also received numerous awards, including Designer of the Year by Maison & Objet Asia, “Interior Designer of the Year” by Elle Décor China, Robb Report’s Icon of Luxury and the AHEAD Special Contribution Award.





The DFA Designer of the Year 2025 honours André FU for his unique vision that masterfully weaves together culture, craft and opulence. He is celebrated for creating a universe of iconic, cross-cultural spaces that are shaping the present and defining the future of modern luxury. Through his holistic practice, FU is establishing a new design chronology, offering a profoundly resonant aesthetic language that speaks to our moment and signals what is to come.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 December 2025 - Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) today announced the distinguished laureates of the DFA Awards 2025, honouring their transformative design achievement with global impact. This year, the DFA Awards features the debut of DFA Asian Design Vanguard, an award programme established to honour a designer with whose work resonates powerfully across the international design landscape.Launched in 2003, supported by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the lead sponsor, the DFA Awards continues its mission to honour extraordinary individuals and projects that have made a lasting impact in Asia, recognising the industry giants whose work has fundamentally shaped our world. The 2025 awardees represent a diverse spectrum of design excellence, including, DFA Lifetime Achievement Award (DFA LAA) winner;, DFA Design Leadership Award (DFA DLA) winner;, DFA World's Outstanding Chinese Designer (DFA WOCD) winner;, DFA Designer of the Year (DFA DOY) winner; and, DFA Asian Design Vanguard (DFA ADV) winner.This year, the DFA Awards introduced the new accolade of the DFA Asian Design Vanguard with the aim to honour the contributions of Asian designers in any region of the world, who have strong vision to redefine global demand through design. This designer demonstrated the innovation of creativity, impacting market with significant commercial success locally and globally. Parallelly, has created cultural influence through design or cross-industry reach. To synchronise the new award programme, the trophy, designed by esteemed designer Mui KINOSHITA, features a triangular cut-out at its centre that symbolises A-D-V, dramatically frames light and shadow to create dynamic views from every angle to distinguish the Award's eminent status.Mr. Joseph LO, Chairman of HKDC, said, "This year's cohort of laureates represents a powerful convergence of legacy and future-forward thinking. We see a profound depth of contribution, from Don NORMAN's foundational theories that inspired us on how to interact with the world through design, to Christina ONG's visionary leadership in designing global lifestyle empires that seamlessly bridge fashion, hospitality and wellness. We also celebrate the distinct design languages of MA Yansong and André FU blending the modern and cultural element to a stylish living. The inaugural DFA Asian Design Vanguard award allows us to honour a unique creative force, Rahul MISHRA, whose work is fundamentally influential and setting a new benchmark for what Asian design can connect social change and cultural preservation."Founding Director emeritusDesign Lab, University of California, San DiegoDon NORMAN is a visionary leader who has profoundly shaped how we interact with technology. Renowned for championing the principle that design must serve people, his work seamlessly bridges the gap between social sciences and engineering, bringing a deep human perspective to product creation. His influential career includes pivotal leadership roles in the industry, such as Vice President of Advanced Technology at Apple, Executive at Hewlett Packard, and Founding Director of the Design Lab at the University of California, San Diego, which has inspired generations of designers, engineers, and business leaders worldwide. His ideas have been so transformative that(now known as) once named him one of the world's 27 most influential designers.NORMAN's exceptional contributions have been recognised with numerous honours, including lifetime achievement awards from ACM (Association for Computing Machinery), and the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society. His ongoing global impact is reflected in his advisory roles at leading institutions like Tongji University and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.The DFA Lifetime Achievement Award 2025 celebrates Don NORMAN's profound legacy — a career dedicated not just to humanising technology, but to empowering us all through design that is intuitive, accessible, and deeply respectful of human experience. His pioneering concepts have become the foundational lexicon for the entire field, ensuring that his principles will continue to guide the creation of meaningful technology for generations to come.FounderCOMO GroupChristina ONG is a visionary of global luxury, renowned for building an empire that seamlessly spans fashion, hospitality, and wellness. As founder of the COMO Group, her impeccable taste and astute leadership have established her as Singapore's preeminent style icon and a powerful shaper of international lifestyle trends across five decades.Her journey began in 1972 with Club21, a single Singapore boutique she expanded into a global network of luxury stores across Asia and beyond. Her strategic acumen drove the celebrated revival of British luxury brand Mulberry. Her transformative vision extends to hospitality, where her Group owns a collection of award-winning Asian properties including Metropolitan Bangkok, Uma Ubud in Bali, and Uma Paro in Bhutan. Central to her philosophy is COMO Shambhala, a pioneering wellness brand that integrates holistic well-being focused on balancing mind, body and spirit into each property, from urban retreats to resort sanctuaries. These achievements have earned her honours including the Italian Cavaliere del Lavoro award and the Singapore Women's Hall of Fame.The DFA Design Leadership Award 2025 celebrates Christina ONG for masterfully curating a global lifestyle aesthetic that merges commerce with culture, and architecting complete ecosystems of luxury that empower artisans, champion wellness and set timeless standards of excellence. Her career stands as a powerful testament to how visionary leadership can redefine an industry through design and conscious enterprise.FounderMAD ArchitectsBeijing-born MA Yansong is synonymous with the leading voice in a new generation of architecture. His vision is to create a future where cities balance humanity, nature, and the environment through futuristic, organic designs that reflect a contemporary Eastern affinity for nature.Notable projects that embody this philosophy include the sprawling Quzhou Sports Park, the dynamic Shenzhen Bay Culture Park, the visionary Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, and the immersive Tunnel of Light in Japan. His significant contributions have been recognised with honours such as being named to the '20 Most Influential Young Architects' list by, a British design and architecture magazine, in 2008, receiving the RIBA International Fellowship in 2010, being selected as a Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum in 2014, and being named one of the100 Most Influential People in the World in 2025.The DFA World's Outstanding Chinese Designer 2025 honours MA Yansong for his groundbreaking contributions to architecture and urban design, celebrating his visionary approach that integrates humanistic values, the poetic essence of nature, and cutting-edge technological innovation. His work continuously reshapes the future of our urban environments and demonstrates exceptional creative leadership, establishing a new paradigm for what Chinese designer can achieve on the global design stage.FounderAndré Fu StudioFounder & Creative DirectorRahul MishraRahul MISHRA, a pioneering Indian designer, is renowned for integrating traditional craftsmanship with global haute couture. He made history as the first Indian designer invited to showcase at Paris Haute Couture Week, following his 2014 International Woolmark Prize win. In 2023, the French government also honoured him with the "Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres" for his contributions.MISHRA champions "mindful luxury," using fashion as a force for empowerment. Through his couture line and ready-to-wear brand, AFEW Rahul Mishra (AFEW), he creates sustainable employment for over a thousand Indian artisans. His work has drawn acclaim from industry legends; fashion critic and former Internationaleditor Suzy Menkes calls him a "national treasure." AFEW offers effortless luxury inspired by nature's elements—Air, Fire, Earth, and Water—blending timeless style with modern wearability. Both his couture and ready-to-wear collections are available at his flagship stores in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Hyderabad, and through international retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue, cementing his influence on the global fashion stage.The inaugural DFA Asian Design Vanguard 2025 celebrates Rahul MISHRA as a visionary who is redefining the fashion industry, proving that design can be a powerful vehicle for social change, cultural preservation, and ecological responsibility. By creating a sustainable bridge between Indian artisans and the global fashion market, he demonstrates how luxury can be both beautiful and benevolent. 