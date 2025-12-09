BALI, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 December 2025 - Malaysia opened the ACES Awards 2025 with a powerful showcase of organisations that are redefining leadership across sustainability, healthcare, infrastructure, finance, and digital innovation.The nation's Day One winners stood as living proof that progress is most meaningful when it is anchored in purpose, people, and long-term impact."Malaysia's winners demonstrate that real leadership begins with empathy and becomes extraordinary through action," said MORS Group CEO Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan."Their dedication to people, progress, and purpose is shaping a stronger and more resilient Malaysia for generations to come," added the ACES Awards organiser.Among the honourees, Sawit Kinabalu inspired the jury with its decades-long evolution into a sustainability-driven enterprise.Under the stewardship of Datin Stella Ambrose, the organisation has transformed agricultural waste into renewable energy, championed responsible plantation practices, and invested in community development programmes that uplift rural livelihoods.Danone Specialized Nutrition Southeast Asia was recognised for advancing regional health outcomes through science-based nutrition solutions, circular packaging systems, and renewable energy adoption.Its work continues to support vulnerable populations, particularly mothers and children, while embedding sustainability into every stage of its value chain.The Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) earned acclaim for its Darul Hana Redevelopment Project — a landmark urban transformation that balances economic growth with cultural heritage preservation, environmental protection, and compassionate community resettlement.Commerce Dot Com was honoured for strengthening Malaysia's digital backbone, enabling secure, efficient, and inclusive electronic procurement systems that empower businesses, government agencies, and entrepreneurs to thrive in a connected economy.In the logistics sector, Nationwide Logistics was recognised for modernising operations through smart infrastructure, workforce development, and agile supply chain solutions that prioritise both efficiency and employee welfare.Completing the list of winners, Alliance Bank stood out for its commitment to responsible finance, supporting small and medium enterprises, driving financial inclusion, and embedding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles at the core of its banking practices.Together, Malaysia's Day One winners represent a nation propelled by conscience-led leadership — where innovation is guided by integrity, and success is measured by the lives uplifted along the way.Hashtag: #ACESAwards #MORSGroup #Sustainability #Leadership #ACES2025

