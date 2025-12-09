An easy, secure and private way to accept contactless payments with only an iPhone, no additional hardware needed.

KPay Group now enables its Hong Kong merchants to seamlessly and securely accept in-person contactless payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 December 2025 - Today,a one-stop financial management and business operations platformnow enables its Hong Kong merchants to seamlessly and securely accept in-person contactless payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone. Tap to Pay on iPhone enables businesses to accept all forms of contactless payments, including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the KPay iOS app— no additional hardware or payment terminal needed.At checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their contactless payment method near the merchant's iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology. Tap to Pay on iPhone also supports PIN entry, which includes accessibility options.Tap to Pay on iPhone uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep business and customers data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple doesn't store card numbers or transaction information on the device or on Apple servers.*, says: "KPay is committed to helping businesses stay ahead in a fast-evolving digital economy. Tap to Pay on iPhone offers our merchants unparalleled flexibility in store or on-the-go, and is especially suitable for Hong Kong's vibrant F&B and leisure industries.It lowers the barrier to collecting payments, fuels the growth of microbusinesses, and unlocks scalable opportunities for high-volume chains and pop-up events. We're proud to deliver seamless, future-proof solutions that elevate both customer experience and business performance."Sharing the same vision to empower micro and small businesses in Hong Kong, KPay's strategic partner, Mastercard, fully supports the launch of the new payment acceptance solution in the market., says:"Contactless payments are essential for small merchants. Through our collaboration with KPay, Mastercard is helping SMEs in Hong Kong embrace Tap to Pay on iPhone — a secure, simple, and cost-effective way to accept contactless payments, while enabling cardholders to enjoy a seamless and trusted payment experience at more merchants across the city. This initiative underscores Mastercard's commitment to advancing digital inclusion and empowering more small businesses to thrive in an increasingly connected economy."Tap to Pay on iPhone enables KPay Group customers to use a payment solution that is easy to set up and use. Merchants will be able to unlock contactless payment acceptance through the KPay appon an iPhone XS or later running the latest version of iOS.Hong Kong businesses can also get special offers on devices and data plans when signing up for Tap to Pay on iPhone with Hong Kong Telecommunications through participating payment platforms.For more information, please visit: https://www.kpay-group.com/en-hk/tap-to-pay-on-iphone *Encrypted card numbers are temporarily stored on iPhone only for transactions made in Store and Forward mode.Hashtag: #KPay #Apple #蘋果 #iPhone #TaptoPay #拍易收 #fintech #mobilepayment #merchant #payment #credit #debit #digital #wallet #金融科投 #電子支付 #商戶 #支付 #信貸 #數碼 #錢包

About KPay Group

KPay Group ("KPay") is a leading fintech company committed to empowering businesses of all sizes through simple, smart, seamless, and secure technology solutions. Serving more than 72,000 merchants across Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore, KPay helps unlock growth potential by building a one-stop platform for financial management, business operations, and digital transformation. In 2024, KPay raised a record-breaking USD 55 million in its Series A funding round—the largest globally in the payments sector that year. The company has since been recognized as PayTech of the Year at the Asia FinTech Awards, selected on Forbes Asia's 100 to Watch list in 2025 and ranked among the Singapore's Top FinTech Companies 2026 list curated by Tech in Asia and Statista.

