Global skill games leader HB Leisure introduces an all-in-one carnival-inspired destination for play, drinks and dining - bringing the internationally recognised ‘competitive socialising’ concept to Malaysia



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 December 2025 - Backed by global skill games leader HB Leisure (HBL), Carousel & Co. is set to debut Malaysia’s first social entertainment venue at Avenue K in December 2025 – an all-in-one destination that combines play, drinks and dining in a premium, tech-enhanced rooftop setting in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

The Carousel Bar - Inspired by a classic carnival ride, this circular bar is the heartbeat of Carousel & Co., serving handcrafted cocktails and shareable bites.

Tech-Enabled Play - Digital game-play scoring integrated throughout the venue



Group-Centric Design - Spaces tailored for teams, gatherings, and social interaction



Scalable Model - A proven business concept with global franchise potential



Introducing the internationally recognised trend of ‘competitive socialising,’ Carousel & Co. invites guests to eat, drink, and challenge one another across large-format skill games within a highly immersive venue inspired by the golden age of fairgrounds.Designed as a carnival-inspired, group-focused experience, Carousel & Co. transforms traditional outings into interactive social play. The multi-zone venue will feature large-format skill games, immersive design elements, and an elevated food and beverage offering crafted for connection. From corporate mixers to casual hangouts, the concept bridges the energy of a carnival with the comfort of modern social dining – giving city-goers a new way to unwind, celebrate and compete.“Malaysia’s social scene is evolving beyond dining and nightlife. Carousel & Co. brings the next phase – an experience that celebrates connection, creativity and competition,” said Greg Pearn, Head of New Concepts at HBL. “We wanted to capture that nostalgic carnival feeling but reimagine it for adults – where the games are bigger, the cocktails bolder and the laughter louder. We’re combining our 100-year heritage in theme park skill-based entertainment with Kuala Lumpur’s growing appetite for quality, playful experiences.”Carousel & Co. marks HBL’s entry into Malaysia’s lifestyle and entertainment market with a venue designed for both scalability and franchise potential across Southeast Asia.Key highlights include:The venue will feature modern takes on classic skill games, including Down-The-Clown, Skeeball and Basketball, with real-time scoring integrated throughout the space.“Avenue K is exactly the right kind of playground for what we’re building,” added Greg Pearn. “It’s at the centre of the city’s heartbeat – where business types, shoppers and travellers all cross paths. Carousel & Co. will fit right in by giving people a spot to have a drink, take a bite to eat, share a laugh and sneak in a little friendly competition along the way.”Carousel & Co. arrives at a time when Malaysia’s leisure market is diversifying, driven by a growing appetite for interactive, experience-led entertainment. Positioned at the intersection of hospitality, technology, and lifestyle, the brand is set to elevate how Malaysians and visitors spend their social hours – together and playfully competitive. The Avenue K flagship location marks the beginning of a regional expansion, with franchise discussions already advanced globally, ahead of launch.Hashtag: #CarouselAndCo #PlayDrinkEatKL #RooftopPlayground #OpeningSoonInAvenueK #kualalumpur

About Carousel & Co.

Carousel & Co. is Kuala Lumpur’s new social entertainment restaurant and bar at Avenue K near the Petronas Twin Towers in the city’s Golden Triangle. Designed for urban explorers, office crowds, and weekend seekers, it blends play, dining and drinks in one vibrant destination. Backed by HB Leisure, the global leader in skill games, Carousel & Co. brings the thrill of giant games, handcrafted cocktails and shareable comfort food into a unique city-centre setting.



Guests can unwind over casual bites or signature platters between friendly matches, group gatherings or after-work drinks. With plush corners for private dinners, open spaces for social events and a rooftop deck for city views, every corner is made for connection and good energy.



Strategically located with direct connectivity to KLCC LRT, major hotels and shopping centres, Carousel & Co. anchors Avenue K’s rise as a new after-work and weekend hotspot. Opening in December 2025, it brings a new kind of play to the city’s skyline.



Find out more : carouselandco.com



Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | LinkedIn : Carousel & Co Malaysia



About HB Leisure (HBL)

HB Leisure (HBL) is the world’s largest operator of skill games and family attractions, partnering with over 150 destinations across 28+ countries and entertaining more than 150 million guests each year. Established in 1927, HBL is trusted by the world’s leading theme and amusement parks to deliver end-to-end game operations that boost guest dwell time, participation, and revenue performance.



In 2025, HBL expanded further across Asia with flagship projects in Shanghai, Seoul and Jeddah, continuing its 100-year legacy of transforming entertainment spaces into high-energy destinations where fun always wins.



Find out more : hbleisure.com



