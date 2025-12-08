Enjoy a convenient and affordable journey to the beautiful snowy landscapes of Japan’s Tohoku region





TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 December 2025 - Japan is now entering the heart of winter, and there is no better place to experience the beauty of snowy landscapes than the Tohoku region in northern Japan. From atmospheric hot spring towns blanketed in white, to charming traditional wooden houses, majestic mountains draped in snow, and vast fields shimmering under the winter sun—Tohoku offers breathtaking scenery that can be reached from Tokyo in just a few hours by JR East’s Shinkansen.

For travelers uncertain about winter travel in snowy areas, the JR EAST PASS (Tohoku Area) provides a worry-free solution. With this pass, travel in warm train cars is possible without concerns about road conditions. Stunning views of a silver-white world can be enjoyed from the Shinkansen windows, and time spent en route becomes a luxurious part of the journey—an experience unique to rail travel.





This winter, many travelers can discover the extraordinary winter landscapes of Tohoku by Shinkansen. To inspire winter travel, a selection of model courses showcasing the best of Tohoku is introduced below.





A Journey Through Silver Landscapes, History, and Hot Springs (5 Days / 4 Nights)



Day 1



From Tokyo Station, take the Tohoku Shinkansen to Koriyama Station in Fukushima Prefecture (approx. 1 hour 20 minutes). Transfer to the JR Banetsu West Line and continue on to Aizu-Wakamatsu Station.

Stroll around iconic spots such as Tsuruga Castle and Nanukamachi Street, then visit Suehiro Sake Brewery for a tour and tasting. In the evening, unwind in a snowy open-air hot spring bath at Aizu Higashiyama Onsen.





Day 2



From Aizu-Wakamatsu Station, take the Yamagata Shinkansen to Yamagata Station (approx. 3 hours). Upon arrival, begin with a relaxing break at S-PAL Yamagata, a shopping complex directly connected to the station, offering local fruits, pickles, sweets, and more. Then, take a 15-minute walk from the station to Kajo Park to enjoy the serene winter scenery of snow-covered stone walls and moats. Afterward, transfer from Yamagata Station via the Yamagata Shinkansen and bus (approx. 1 hour 30 minutes) to Ginzan Onsen, a famous hot spring town nestled deep in the mountains. Wooden inns reminiscent of Japan’s Taishō era line the river, creating a magical view—especially in winter when snow and gas lamps produce a nostalgic, dreamlike atmosphere. For lunch, local specialties such as soba noodles or Yamagata beef dishes can be savored. An overnight stay in the hot spring town is highly recommended.





Day 3



In the morning, take a leisurely stroll around Ginzan Onsen, enjoying the serene atmosphere and the beautiful silver-white scenery of the town. In the afternoon, return to Yamagata Station by bus and the Yamagata Shinkansen, then take the JR Senzan Line to Sendai (approx. 1 hour 30 minutes).Upon arrival, indulge in Sendai’s famous local foods such as gyutan (grilled beef tongue) and zunda sweets. In the evening, head to Sendai Castle Ruins (Aoba Castle Ruins) to admire the illuminated statue of Lord Date Masamune on horseback and take in the panoramic night views of Sendai City—an unforgettable winter moment.





Day 4



From Sendai Station, take the JR Senseki Line to Matsushima-Kaigan Station (approx. 40 minutes). In Matsushima, one of Japan’s Three Most Scenic Spots, a sightseeing cruise offers views of islands softly covered in winter snow. Historical landmarks such as Zuiganji Temple and Godaidō Hall can be visited, and lunch at a local oyster hut provides the opportunity to savor fresh, seasonal oysters.





Day 5



From Sendai Station, take the Tohoku Shinkansen back to Tokyo (approx. 1 hour 30 minutes). To conclude the journey, shopping time in the capital can be enjoyed. GRANSTA Tokyo, one of the largest commercial complexes inside a Japanese railway station, offers a wide variety of shops, gourmet foods, and souvenirs right within Tokyo Station.

atre Ueno, a shopping and dining complex directly connected to Ueno Station, is another convenient option, and the iconic Ginza area—an essential stop during a visit to Tokyo—provides opportunities to browse sweets shops and find memorable gifts.





A Dynamic Journey Through Frost-Covered Forests and Hidden Hot Springs (5 Days / 4 Nights)





Day 1



From Tokyo Station, take the Yamagata Shinkansen to Akayu Station (approx. 2 hours 40 minutes). Upon arrival, explore the snowy Nanyo Winery and stroll through Akayu Onsen Town, once a historic post town. In the evening, relax at Akayu Onsen, a hot spring with a 900-year history, and enjoy a dinner featuring Yamagata beef along with soothing, free-flowing natural hot spring water.





Day 2



Travel from Akayu Station to Yamagata Station (approx. 30 minutes), then take a bus to Zao Onsen (approx. 40 minutes). In the afternoon, ride the Zao Ropeway up the snow-covered mountains to witness the world-famous Juhyo “Snow Monsters”—fantastically shaped frost-covered trees. In the evening, stroll through Zao Onsen town and take in the magical winter atmosphere created by rising steam and soft snowlight.





Day 3



Start the morning with a relaxed departure from Zao Onsen and explore downtown Yamagata. Visit Bunshokan (Former Prefectural Office) and Yamagata Marugoto-kan Beninokura to enjoy local cuisine and shopping. In the afternoon, take the Yamagata Shinkansen to Shinjo (approx. 1 hour), where travellers can experience a charming local town blanketed in snow. Be sure to try regional dishes such as Torimotsu Ramen, a beloved specialty.





Day 4



From Shinjo, take the Ōu Main Line to Akita Station (approx. 3 hours). The Akita Dog Station offers opportunities to meet and take photos with Akita dogs, with walking experiences available by advance reservation. Then, head to Yokote City’s Kamakura Hall, where real kamakura (snow huts) are displayed year-round, allowing immersion in the atmosphere of the traditional Yokote Snow Festival. After sightseeing, return to the Akita Station area to enjoy local delicacies such as Inaniwa udon and Kiritanpo hot pot.





Day 5



From Akita Station, take the Akita Shinkansen back to Tokyo (approx. 3 hours 40 minutes). For the final part of the journey, shopping can be enjoyed at GRANSTA Tokyo inside Tokyo Station, or the Ginza area can be explored for souvenirs and sweets.





Breathtaking Winter-Only Scenery and Hot Spring Destinations





Below are the featured spots introduced in the model courses, along with access information.





Aizu-Wakamatsu Fukushima Prefecture











Access (from Tokyo Station): - Koriyama Station: As fast as 1 hour 13 minutes via the Tohoku Shinkansen

- Aizu-Wakamatsu Station: About 1 hour 15 minutes after transferring to the Banetsu West Line



Ginzan Onsen Yamagata Prefecture



Ginzan Onsen is a tranquil hot spring town where traditional wooden inns lined along the river create a nostalgic streetscape, especially enchanting when covered in snow. The warm glow of gas lamps adds to the magical, dreamlike winter atmosphere. It is an ideal place to quietly enjoy snowy scenery. Many inns feature open‐air baths, allowing guests to experience yukimi rotenburo—soaking in a hot spring while admiring the silver-white winter landscape.





Access (from Tokyo Station）： - Ōishida Station: As fast as 2 hours 53 minutes via the Yamagata Shinkansen

- Ginzan Onsen: About 40 minutes by Obanazawa City bus from Ōishida Station



Sendai: Sendai Castle Ruins



Located on a hill overlooking the city, the Sendai Castle Ruins (Aoba Castle Ruins) are a popular winter viewpoint where the crisp, clear air offers sweeping panoramic views of Sendai. The winter blue sky and the soft glow of sunset behind the iconic equestrian statue of Lord Date Masamune create a dignified, striking beauty—perfect for photography.





Along with the historic atmosphere preserved in the stone walls and castle remains, visitors can enjoy the grand scenery unique to Sendai, the "City of Trees." In the evening, the area is illuminated, revealing a magical contrast between the glowing cityscape and the silhouette of Lord Masamune's statue.This scenic spot—where history, views, and atmosphere come together—stands as one of the most iconic winter destinations in Miyagi.



Access (from Sendai Station)： ‐ Sendai Castle Ruins: About 20 minutes by city bus, or around 15 minutes by taxi



Matsushima Miyagi Prefecture





Matsushima is one of Japan's most celebrated scenic destinations and is counted among the Three Most Scenic Spots of Japan. In winter, the crisp, clear air enhances the view of the surrounding snow-covered trees and islands, making it an ideal place to experience the beauty of a Japanese winter.



The area is also famous for its seasonal oysters, allowing visitors to enjoy both spectacular winter scenery and delicious local cuisine—an experience unique to this time of year.



Operating Hours (Sightseeing Cruise)：9:00–15:00 (winter season)

Access (from Tokyo Station): - Sendai Station: As fast as 1 hour 30 minutes via the Tohoku Shinkansen

- Matsushima-Kaigan Station: About 40 minutes via the JR Senseki Line

- Matsushima: Approximately a 10-minute walk from Matsushima-Kaigan Station



Akayu Onsen Town Yamagata Prefecture



With a history of over 900 years, Akayu Onsen is a hot spring destination known for its free-flowing natural springs and its calm, traditional atmosphere. In winter, the town is enveloped in snow, and the gentle steam rising through the silver-white streets creates a beautifully nostalgic scene.The local inns offer hot spring baths renowned as "beautifying waters," known for their soft, skin-friendly qualities. From the open-air baths, guests can enjoy a serene winter landscape while soaking in the warm water—an experience of pure relaxation.The surrounding area also features wineries and restaurants that serve dishes made with local ingredients, making Akayu a perfect place to enjoy hot springs, food, and slow, peaceful moments.





Access (From Tokyo)：

Akayu Station: As fast as 2 hours 18 minutes via the Yamagata Shinkansen

Akayu Onsen town center: About 25 minutes on foot from Akayu Station, or approximately 5 minutes by taxi

Zao (Yamagata Prefecture)



In winter, Zao offers a rare natural phenomenon found in very few places in the world—the spectacular juhyo, or "snow monsters," formed by ice and snow coating the trees. The view from the ropeway, looking down over the vast field of frosted trees, is truly breathtaking. The area is also home to hot spring resorts, where visitors can enjoy yukimi rotenburo, open-air baths with views of the snowy landscape.





Opening Hour（Rope Way）：8:30～17:00（subject to change）

Access (from Tokyo Station): ‐ Yamagata Station: As fast as 2 hours 22 minutes via the Yamagata Shinkansen

‐ Zao Onsen Bus Terminal: About 40 minutes by Yamako Bus from Yamagata Station

‐ Zao Onsen: Approximately a 5-minute walk from the Zao Onsen Bus Terminal



Make The Trip Even More Affordable JR EAST PASS（Tohoku area)



With the JR EAST PASS (Tohoku Area), unlimited travel for 5 days (or 10 days) is available on designated JR East lines within the covered area, including the Tohoku Shinkansen, limited express trains, and local lines. The pass allows free and flexible travel between Tokyo and destinations throughout the Tohoku region during the validity period. For an even more convenient and cost-effective winter journey, the JR EAST PASS (Tohoku Area) is an ideal option.



【Great Value】

A special pass for foreign nationals, offering significantly better value than purchasing regular tickets within Japan.

【UnlimitedTravel】

Enjoy unlimited rides for 5 days (or 10 days) within the validity period on JR East lines in the designated area—including Shinkansen trains—as well as certain private railway limited express trains and JR buses.

【Easy Booking】

Purchasing online is simple. The pass and seat reservations can be arranged through JR-EAST Train Reservation. After purchase, the pass can be easily picked up at JR East reserved-seat ticket machines and other designated locations.



For more details, please visit the official JR East website:

https://www.jreast.co.jp/th/multi/pass/eastpass_t.html



For more details, please visit the official JR East website:

https://www.jreast.co.jp/th/multi/pass/eastpass_t.html

Winter in Japan's Tohoku region is when the power and beauty of nature shine brightest. With the comfort and reliability of the Shinkansen—and the value offered by the JR EAST PASS—an unforgettable journey through breathtaking winter landscapes becomes possible. A winter adventure that will be remembered for years to come awaits.

