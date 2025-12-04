New study horizons: Why more Singapore students are skipping Britain, US and Australia - https://www.straitstimes.com/life/high-costs-push-singapore-students-to-explore-new-horizons-beyond-australia-uk-and-the-us SIM Global Education - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/university-partners-sim-ge/sim-ge SIM GE Overview - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/overview SIM Advantage - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/sim-advantage SIM Career Service - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/career-services SIM Graduate Employment Survey - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/parent-resource-hub/employment-survey SIM University Partners - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/university-partners-sim-ge SIM Career Service - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/career-services Singapore ranks 9th in World Future Skills Index - https://sbr.com.sg/hr-education/news/singapore-ranks-9th-in-world-future-skills-index

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2025 - Pursuing higher education abroad represents a significant financial commitment. According to a report by, annual tuition fees at top global universities can range from US$30,000 to US$50,000. Total expenditure for a four-year programme, including accommodation and living costs, exceeding S$500,000 in destinations such as the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.In comparison, international degree programmes delivered locally, including those offered by SIM GE, provide equivalent academic standards and curricula at a considerably lower overall cost. Students benefit from globally recognised qualifications while avoiding expenses related to relocation and living overseas.One of the perceived advantages of overseas education is cultural immersion. However, Singapore's multicultural environment already offers a rich platform for cross-cultural engagement. At SIM GE, diversity is a central aspect of the learning experience. The institution hosts approximately 16,000 students annually, of which 36% are international students representing over 50 countries. This creates a dynamic classroom environment that simulates global exposure within a local context.Beyond the campus environment, SIM GE further enhances global readiness through student exchange programmes and overseas internships, including semester-long exchanges and short-term immersion opportunities with partner universities in the United Kingdom, United States and Australia. This approach enables students to gain international experience without incurring the full cost of an overseas education.While studying abroad can offer exposure to international networks, employment outcomes increasingly depend on industry relevance, practical experience and recognised qualifications, all of which can be achieved locally.According to SIM GE's Graduate Employment Survey, 80.2% of graduates secure employment within six months of completing their studies, with many entering multinational firms. These outcomes are underpinned by strong partnerships with established universities such as the University of London, RMIT University, and the University at Buffalo, providing students access to globally recognised academic qualifications.National capabilities also play a key role. Singapore ranks 9th globally and 3rd in the Asia-Pacific region for future skills readiness, based on the QS World Future Skills Index, highlighting the country's growing capacity to deliver industry-relevant education locally.While overseas education offers distinctive cultural experiences, the availability of international degree programmes in Singapore presents a compelling alternative — delivering global recognition with local convenience.SIM GE bridges this gap through more than 140 full-time and part-time programmes and collaborations with leading universities worldwide, allowing learners to pursue international qualifications without relocating. For Singaporeans weighing cost, exposure and career trajectory, local global education is emerging as a strategic and sustainable option.Hashtag: #SIMGlobalEducation #SIMGE

About SIM Global Education

SIM Global Education (SIM GE) is a leading private education institution in Singapore and the region. We offer more than 140 academic programmes ranging from diplomas and graduate diploma programmes to bachelor's and master's degree programmes with some of the world's most reputable universities from Australia, Canada, Europe, United Kingdom, and the United States. SIM GE's cohort is made up of 16,000 full- and part-time students and adult learners, of which approximately 36% are international students hailing from over 50 countries.



SIM GE's holistic learning approach and culturally diverse learning environment aim to equip students with knowledge, industry skills and employability competencies, as well as a global perspective to succeed as future leaders in a fast-changing, technologically driven world.



