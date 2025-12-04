Applied Learning Bridges Skills Gaps in Singapore's Workforce



Singapore's workforce is undergoing rapid transformation driven by emerging technologies such as AI, making traditional academic qualifications insufficient. Instead, professionals seek actionable skills to solve real-world problems, with the World Economic Forum predicting that about 39% of current skills will become obsolete by 2030, underscoring the importance of lifelong learning beyond graduation.



According to the ManpowerGroup 2025 Talent Shortage Survey, 83% of employers in Singapore report difficulty finding skilled talent, up from 79% in 2024, with IT, Engineering, and Sales & Marketing most affected. The Workday 2025 Global State of Skills Report reveals that 43% of Singapore business leaders are concerned about future talent shortages, and only 30% feel confident their organisations have the skills for long-term success.



To support professionals and organisations navigate these shifts,



Industry Partnerships that Shape the Future of Work



SIM Academy partners with public and private organisations to deliver learning aligned with national priorities, ensuring professional development is relevant and impactful.



Building on the success of SGUS, SIM now offers the SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme (SCTP), helping mid-career professionals upskill for roles in sustainability and cybersecurity. These structured, industry-aligned pathways reinforce SIM's commitment to lifelong learning and workforce resilience.



SIM also worked with the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) to create a bespoke programme to help IRAS staff internalise new skills and mindsets on 'Know, Think and Do Agile', and navigate the future work landscape.



Other collaborations, such as with SMRT, have helped equip its officers with essential systems leadership skills to excel in an era of uncertainty.



Applied Learning and Contextualisation



Applied learning is central to SIM Academy's approach to professional development, offering learners the opportunity to engage with real-world challenges rather than abstract theory. This method has proven to be highly effective. A study published in the Journal of Research in Innovative Teaching & Learning found that students in applied learning environments, such as role-playing, achieved 45% higher knowledge gain compared to traditional instruction. The research highlights how experiential learning enhances retention, engagement, and long-term skill development



SIM Academy's programmes reflect this philosophy by integrating project work, real-time problem solving, and authentic case studies. These elements help professionals build confidence and apply new skills directly in their workplaces.



A strong example is the



By embedding learning in authentic contexts, SIM Academy ensures that its programmes are not only educational but transformative, bridging the gap between knowledge and action in today's dynamic workplace.



Practitioner-Led Learning with Flexible Delivery



At SIM Academy, professional development is driven by real-world expertise and designed for modern work-life integration. Courses are designed and facilitated by seasoned industry practitioners, consultants, senior executives, and subject-matter experts who bring practical insights and real-world experience into the classroom. Their facilitative approach encourages participants to set achievable learning goals, apply workplace improvement strategies, and contextualise new ideas within their professional environments. This practitioner-led model is exemplified by SIM Academy's collaborations with IBM, co-developing the SCTP Cybersecurity: Network Security and Digital Forensics programme.



Complementing this expert-led instruction is SIM Academy's flexible learning design. Professionals can choose between online and on-campus formats, allowing them to learn at their own pace while staying connected with instructors and peers. Courses are built on case-based learning, using real-world business examples from Singapore and the region to bridge theory and practice. Problem-based learning further enhances relevance, as participants tackle actual workplace issues sourced from SIM's industry partners or their own organisations.



Each course concludes with guided reflection and constructive feedback, helping learners refine strategies before applying them in their roles. This blend of expert facilitation and flexible delivery ensures that SIM Academy's programmes are not only accessible but also deeply impactful, empowering professionals to grow with confidence and purpose in today's dynamic work environment.



Diverse Courses to Stay Ahead



SIM Academy continually evolves its course offerings to meet the shifting demands of Singapore's workforce and global business trends. Its programmes span a wide range of domains, including Leadership, Digital & Innovation, People Skills, and Sustainability, equipping professionals with the competencies needed to thrive in today's fast-paced, complex work environments.



One standout example is the Systems Thinking for Problem Solving & Collaboration course, which reflects SIM Academy's commitment to practical, applied learning. This programme helps professionals tackle complex challenges by viewing issues holistically, identifying root causes, and anticipating ripple effects across interconnected systems. Participants learn to apply frameworks such as the Iceberg Model to move beyond surface symptoms and design sustainable solutions that foster collaboration and operational effectiveness. By integrating systems thinking into their professional toolkit, learners gain the ability to lead with foresight, communicate across diverse teams, and adapt confidently to dynamic organisational contexts. SIM Academy's diverse and evolving course catalogue reflects its mission to empower professionals with future-ready skills. Whether through leadership frameworks, digital innovation, or interpersonal mastery, each programme is designed to deliver practical value and measurable impact. In a world where adaptability and relevance are key, SIM Academy ensures that learners are not just prepared for change; they are equipped to lead it.



SIM Academy, the professional development arm of the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), has trained more than 10,000 professionals annually through 600+ executive and business programmes. These programmes span leadership, digital transformation, sustainability, and people management, and are designed to deliver industry-aligned, applied learning that professionals can immediately implement in their workplaces.

About SIM Academy

SIM Academy provides leading-edge professional development and enterprise solutions. SIM Academy offers over 300 executive and business programmes that help almost 10,000 professionals annually, on average, hone their competencies to drive business value and achieve peak personal and enterprise performance.



Our programmes encompass a comprehensive range of lifelong learning opportunities designed to empower professionals with the knowledge, skills, and competencies necessary to become effective change-makers and leaders in today's volatile and uncertain business landscape.



For more information on SIM Academy, visit sim.edu.sg

