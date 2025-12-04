SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2025 - Peuriste, a premium brand specialising in organic period pads in Singapore , has announced the development of its Smart Pad Dispenser — an IoT-enabled solution designed to redefine how menstrual and feminine care products are accessed in public spaces. Currently in MVP development with a target launch in Q1 2026, the dispenser aims to help corporates, institutions, and government agencies deliver meaningful, measurable impact in women's health accessibility.At its core, the Peuriste Smart Pad Dispenser is built to address a simple but pervasive challenge: women and girls continue to struggle with obtaining clean, safe menstrual care in schools, workplaces, and shared facilities. By combining engineering innovation with a strong social mission, Peuriste is setting a new benchmark for accessible women's care in Singapore and beyond.The dispenser features dual configurable slots that can dispense both menstrual pads and incontinence pads, ensuring inclusivity across needs, not just period care. This expanded support reflects Peuriste's commitment to women across all life stages, including those experiencing bladder sensitivity or requiring additional hygiene support.What further distinguishes the dispenser from traditional units is its integration of next-generation capabilities. Real-time inventory tracking ensures supplies remain consistently available, while remote monitoring enables seamless oversight across multiple locations. Usage analytics offer institutions clear insights into demand patterns and resource planning, and an optional digital display supports wellness education or curated sponsored content. Paired with responsibly designed products such as Peuriste's day period pads , the dispenser reinforces a full ecosystem centred on sustainability and women's wellbeing.The Peuriste Smart Pad Dispenser strengthens an organisation's CSR, DEI, wellbeing, and ESG commitments by combining essential care, sustainable materials, digital metrics and transparency, and a tangible impact on women's health. It gives companies a scalable and meaningful way to support women in the workplace while demonstrating measurable responsibility and care.Peuriste is a Singapore-based company committed to redefining women's hygiene care through thoughtful innovation, accessibility, and sustainable impact. Through its ecosystem of plastic-free sanitary pads and future-forward hardware solutions, Peuriste aims to empower women with dignity, comfort, and trusted care anytime, anywhere.Peuriste is currently finalising its MVP, with a pilot rollout planned for Q4 2026 alongside selected organisations. As the physical device is still in development, the company is inviting corporates, government agencies, schools, universities, and community partners to explore early collaboration opportunities and help shape a new national standard for women's care accessibility.For more information, please visit https://peuriste.com/ Hashtag: #Peuriste

