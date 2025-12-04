Celebrate the season with family activities and festive events across 5 malls

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2025 - This holiday season, international travelers and families are invited to experience, a city-wide festive campaign spanning. Running from, the celebration unites immersive art installations, creative showcases, live performances, family attractions, and landmark riverfront spectacles into one seamlessly curated festive journey, culminating in breathtaking year-end countdown celebrations along the Chao Phraya River.From creativity driven showcases at Siam Paragon and Siam Center to world class attractions at Siam Discovery, vibrant riverside spectacles at ICONSIAM, and festive shopping experiences at Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, each destination presents its own interpretation of the season, together creating one unforgettable festive route for visitors of every age.At, the festive season reaches new heights with the debut of. Guests step into, featuring five-meter-tall figures of MOKOKO alongside Molly, Skullpanda, and Hirono within an interactive maze adventure designed to delight fans of art toys and families alike. The experience is complemented by the whimsical, Thailand's first festive tree decorated with exclusive art toy installations, and, a fantasy tunnel filled with character discoveries. The season shines brighter with, a grand holiday centerpiece adorned with magical décor and light displays.Beyond festive installations, Siam Paragon introduces powerful new attractions including, a Dining Entertainment Zone with over 700 restaurants offering global cuisines, chef collaborations, and immersive dining concepts. The debut of, the, invites families into a fun fueled attraction where play becomes purpose. Through interactive installations and immersive storytelling, visitors take part in simple positive actions that reward both the Earth and themselves through meaningful engagement. Completing the lineup is, the first world leading indoor theme park outside of China, delivering spectacular indoor thrills designed for children and families.The festive season is further enriched by, before culminating in the spectacularAt, the festive spirit comes alive through art and playful creativity celebrating the power of THAI. The highlight is the iconic, a one-of-a-kind installation by Thai graffiti artist REDMUUK transforming traditional Thai culture into a bold contemporary centerpiece, accompanied by interactive festive activities throughout the mall. Adding to the excitement is the extension of, featuring, an ice cream café showcasing a 2.5-meter LABUBU figure and serving special popsicle flavors available only in Thailand, alongside, a giant pink ball pit slide attraction with the playful game, offering picture perfect moments for families. For a calmer holiday experience, visitors can explore the elegant, showcasing three new scents Silent Flame, Golden Ember, and Luminous Dawn curated for thoughtful seasonal gifting available exclusively at Siam Center.At, creativity takes center stage through immersive festive celebrations with, highlighted byunder the concept, blending art and technology into a striking centerpiece. Visitors are invited to participate in curated workshops and explore personalized gifts through, creating meaningful moments of self-expression throughout the season. The space also becomes a creative hub where visitors can interact with creators, enjoy pop-up showcases, and discover inspiring gift ideas centered on individuality and creativity.At, the riverside becomes the heart of Bangkok's year end celebrations, beginning with, a city-wide lighting spectacle along the Chao Phraya River transforming the riverside into a breathtaking canvas of lights that reflect across the river in shimmering waves of color. Visitors then experience, a light and music spectacle blending Thai heritage and international melodies through the renowned, where stories of the past and future of Thailand are expressed through large scale projections and synchronized illumination. Nightly multimedia water shows at 6:55 PM, 7:55 PM, and 8:55 PM further animate the riverfront with fountains and movement. The celebrations reach their global crescendo with, featuring, electrifying performances by global sensation, andalong Bangkok's riverscape.Completing the festive route at, visitors enjoy seasonal activities including, and afor shoppers with qualifying spend, making it an ideal stop for relaxed holiday shopping with a festive twist.To enhance every celebration, international travelers can enjoy exclusive rewards with the, the must-have tourist privilege card for anyone visiting Bangkok. To enhance every celebration, international travelers can enjoy exclusive rewards with the, the must-have tourist privilege card for anyone visiting Bangkok. Cardholders with minimum spending starting fromare eligible to redeem Siam Gift Cards, limited edition souvenirs from, special branded gift sets, and until, enjoy an additional dining bonus with awhen spending a minimum ofFor full campaign details and to register for the tourist card, please visit https://tourist.onesiam.com/en/9220/the-magical-celebration-2026/ This festive season, letturn Bangkok into your family's ultimate year end destination filled with art, lights, creativity, performances, wonder attractions, and exclusive privileges that combine to create moments that last a lifetime.

About ONESIAM

ONESIAM is the ultimate guest experience program initiated by Siam Piwat – one of Asia's leading luxury retail developer and operator – which aims to showcase a collective of extraordinary experiences across six world-class experiential destinations in the heart of Bangkok, namely Siam Paragon, Siam Center and Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM – the global landmark by the Chao Phraya River, ICS, Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok – the only premium luxury outlet in Thailand, as well as ONESIAM SuperApp – the smart digital platform. ONESIAM aims to share the breadth of the collective destinations while promising to amaze, inspire and revolutionize visitors through exceptional and enriching experiences, ultimately offering a comprehensive journey, unmatched anywhere else in the world.



