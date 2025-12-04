The legendary Edwards AFB , (301,000 acres) and home to the US Air Force Test Center and Air Force Test Pilots School;

, (301,000 acres) and home to the and Northrop Plant 42 (Builder of the fully funded $80 billion B-21 Bomber);

(Builder of the fully funded $80 billion B-21 Bomber); Space X

Mojave Air and Spaceport

Pacific Steel Group;

China Lake Naval Weapons Center : China Lake is The United States Navy's largest single landholding, representing 85% of the Navy's land for weapons and armaments research, development, acquisition, testing, and evaluation (RDAT&E) and using 38% of the Navy's land holdings worldwide. In total, its two ranges and main site cover more than 1,100,000 acres (4,500 km 2 ), an area larger than the state of Rhode Island. As of 2010, at least 95% of that land is undeveloped. The roughly $3 billion infrastructure of the installation consists of 2,132 buildings and facilities, 329 miles (529 km) of paved roads, and 1,801 miles (2,898 km) of unpaved roads. The 19,600 square miles (51,000 km 2 ) of restricted and controlled airspace at China Lake makes up 12% of California's total airspace;

: China Lake is The United States Navy's largest single landholding, representing 85% of the Navy's land for weapons and armaments research, development, acquisition, testing, and evaluation (RDAT&E) and using 38% of the Navy's land holdings worldwide. In total, its two ranges and main site cover more than 1,100,000 acres (4,500 km ), an area larger than the state of Rhode Island. As of 2010, at least 95% of that land is undeveloped. The roughly $3 billion infrastructure of the installation consists of 2,132 buildings and facilities, 329 miles (529 km) of paved roads, and 1,801 miles (2,898 km) of unpaved roads. The 19,600 square miles (51,000 km ) of restricted and controlled airspace at China Lake makes up 12% of California's total airspace; Additionally for materials the famous Rio Tinto Boron Mine is California's largest open pit mine in California and the largest borax mine in the world, producing nearly half the world's borates. In production for over 100 years, ore reserves are sufficient for current economic production through early 2040's. It is operated by the Borax division of the Rio Tinto Group.

Scottsdale, Arizona - Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025 - Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar" or the "Company") welcomes Brian Conlan as a full Board Director and Chairman of the newly-formed Aviation and Military Housing Committee.Mr. Conlan is the President and co-founder of AHP Strategies, a US government contractor specializing in aerospace and maritime environments, as well as the co-founder and partner of ASNF Holdings, LLC, a leading investment firm in both residential and commercial real estate. Brian understands the vast and deep opportunities Sage Ranch brings to the US epicenter of high-tech aviation and materials businesses located a merefrom Sage Ranch. Some of the iconic businesses and installations located 20-to-60 minutes from Sage Ranch are:As a bonus to the 995 homes available for these aviation and materials professionals, Sage Ranch is located within the USDA 502D overlay, whereby 100% US Government funding is available for the acquisition of all of our homes for these professional families. Sage Ranch is further located in the epicenter of this mountain community of 38,000 people, which is immediately adjacent the only high-school, the middle school, and the elementary school and only 4 blocks to downtown, offering zero emissions for any travel for education and shopping. At 4,000 feet elevation, and 30 miles from Los Angeles County, Sage Ranch provides a four seasons playground, a healthy ecosystem, fresh air and the full safety and security of a professionally run, community-first government in the City of Tehachapi.In addition to his businesses, Mr. Conlan served in a variety of roles in the United States Department of Defense and the US State Department, respectively, retiring as a Commander after 20 years of full-time service. Beginning his career as a Navy Pilot, Brian served as an Aide-de-camp, Nuclear Aircraft Carrier Navigator, and subsequently as Acting Executive Officer of the nuclear aircraft carrier, USS John C. Stennis. Later in his career, he transitioned into unmanned systems and served as the Commanding Officer of VUP-19, the US Navy's first Unmanned Aircraft squadron where he commanded operations for a USD $13 billion capital program, leading 700 active, reserve, and civilian personnel operating simultaneously from locations in the Middle East, Asia, and the US. Brian founded the Joint Unmanned Interagency Collaboration Enterprise in 2021, and was selected as an Unmanned Systems Advisor to senior Pentagon staff, including Deputy, US Special Operations Command and NATO. Brian is a graduate of the College of William and Mary and the US Air Force Air Command and Staff College.Brian will oversee the launch of Greenbriar Financial Services, a subsidiary of the Company, headed by Mr. Tommy Sullivan, which expects to provide the 70+ ancillary services to Sage Ranch.Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact projects and led by a successful industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.Jeffrey J. CiachurskiChief Executive Officer and DirectorPhone: 949.903.5906

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.