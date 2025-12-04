



Retail outlets reflect changing consumer habits - Chinadaily.com.cn



[1] China Daily's Retail outlets reflect changing consumer habits:

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2025 -, is pleased to announce that the firm, through an onshore Pre-REITs Fund in which it serves as Co-General Partner (Co-GP), has successfully acquired, a premium outlet mall in Chengdu, China. The other Co-GP is GSUM Fund Management, a leading domestic fund manager in China. Investors of this fund include a leading Chinese discount retailer for brands and leading domestic insurance companies. This transaction also marks Gaw Capital's first participation in an RMB-denominated fund.Located in Chengdu, a key gateway city in Western China, Florentia Village Chengdu, is one of the largest outlet malls in the region. Opened in 2017, the outlet mall has shown strong resilience through market cycles. Its Phase III expansion, completed in June 2024, has brought the mall's total retail area to approximately 75,000 sqm, making it the largest outlet within the Florentia Village network.As Southwest China's first luxury designer outlet, Florentia Village Chengdu features a wide range of international luxury and designer brands, blending distinctive Italian-inspired architecture with a modern retail experience. The recent expansion further enriches its brand portfolio and enhances its position as a leading lifestyle destination in the region. RDM, the real estate arm of Italy-based Fingen Group and a well-established and experienced luxury retail outlet operator, will continue to serve as the asset manager post-acquisition, ensuring operational continuity and platform growth., said, "Outlet malls have been a highly successful investment strategy for us, and this acquisition represents the recapitalization of an asset from our long-standing joint venture platform, which we established with our partners in 2012. The rapid expansion of China's middle class and their spending power has been extraordinary, especially as seen in the retail and tourism sectors. We are very pleased to have completed the acquisition of Florentia Village Chengdu with our new domestic Chinese partners on this transaction.", added, "We remain confident in China's outlet mall sector, which continues to benefit from the rise of the middle class and the increasing appetite for affordable luxury. Florentia Village Chengdu is well positioned to capture this structural demand. This investment also marks another important step in our continued exploration of RMB-denominated opportunities, as we expand our onshore platform to align with the diversified demand of domestic investors and partners.""Gaw Capital Partners remains committed to identifying opportunities with solid growth potential in China. The acquisition of Florentia Village Chengdu underscores our unwavering dedication to investing in assets that offer substantial long-term value. This premium outlet mall, located in the vibrant city of Chengdu, serves as a prime example of our strategic approach to capitalizing on the growth of China's retail sector."She added, "Moreover, our extensive network allows us to bring together high-quality investors with aligned mindsets, crucial to the success of this transaction. Our collaborative approach and strong industry connections have been instrumental in executing this acquisition. By leveraging our experience and fostering meaningful partnerships, we continue to drive growth and provide exceptional value to our investors."China's 470 million middle- and high-income consumers—with strong purchasing power and rising brand awareness—continue to drive the growth of the outlet retail sector. Outlet malls, offering "big brand discounts" and "premium affordability," have proven particularly resilient amid the current macroeconomic environment, catering to value-conscious spending trends while maintaining stable performance in growth cycles. According to JLL, China's outlet market reached RMB 230 billion in 2023[1] and is projected to expand to RMB 640 billion by 2030, underscoring the sector's strong long-term growth potential.Gaw Capital Partners has been actively investing in the outlet mall sector for over a decade. As early as 2012, the firm established a joint venture platform to develop and operate luxury retail outlet malls in China, followed by the launch of its China Outlet Mall Fund in 2017. In 2023, through a fund under its management and with co-investment from its LPs, Gaw Capital acquired Florentia Village Guangzhou Outlet Mall in Guangzhou, with a total gross leasable area of approximately 62,200 sqm.Hashtag: #GawCapitalPartners

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Gaw Capital Partners

Based in Asia, Gaw Capital Partners is a multi-asset investment management firm focusing on real estate, growth equity, private credit and infrastructure markets globally.



Since its inception in 2005, the firm has raised seven commingled funds targeting Asia Pacific, alongside value-add /opportunistic funds in the U.S., a Pan-Asia Hospitality Fund, a European Hospitality Fund, a Growth Equity Fund and a Credit Fund. It also manages credit strategies and separate account direct investments globally.



Gaw Capital has consistently generated high yields by revitalizing underperforming assets, enhancing value through creative financing solutions and leveraging deep expertise in capital allocation.



Since 2005, the firm has managed US$35.8 billion in assets and raised US$24.4 billion in equity as of Q2 2025.





