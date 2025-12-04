H099 returned 438.0 metres of 0.40% CuEq , including 52.0 metres of 1.02% CuEq , representing one of the strongest continuous mineralized intervals drilled at the Hat deposit to date.



[ ], across broad intervals of the system. These drill holes support the Company's objective to complete an up-dated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE-2) and a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) and improve confidence in the exploration model all of which will be incorporated in the current and future engineering studies *Copper Equivalent (CuEq) values exclude scandium (Sc2O3).*



DDH From (m) To (m) Length (m) CuEq (%) Excl. Sc 2 O 3 Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Co (g/t) Cu (%) Sc (g/t) H097 30.8 476.0 445.3 0.20 0.18 0.09 62.1 0.10 28.1 H097 Including 112.8 258.0 145.2 0.25 0.24 0.12 85.3 0.12 25.5 Including 209.0 279.0 70.0 0.29 0.34 0.10 89.8 0.17 25.3 Including 387.0 422.0 35.0 0.36 0.21 0.14 60.5 0.22 21.6 H098 45.0 438.0 393.0 0.27 0.25 0.10 77.5 0.16 27.9 Including 288.0 436.0 148.0 0.41 0.34 0.12 73.2 0.28 30.9 Including 290.0 433.0 143.0 0.42 0.34 0.12 73.7 0.28 31.0 H099 72.0 715.0 643.0 0.34 0.21 0.16 62.6 0.18 29.9 Including 210.0 648.0 438.0 0.40 0.25 0.17 67.5 0.23 30.4 Including 312.0 648.0 336.0 0.47 0.29 0.20 67.9 0.27 31.5 Including 362.0 457.3 95.3 0.61 0.51 0.18 91.0 0.42 30.6 Including 586.0 687.0 101.0 0.64 0.25 0.35 49.9 0.31 32.4 Including 586.0 676.7 90.7 0.68 0.24 0.38 52.2 0.33 31.5 Including 586.0 638.0 52.0 1.02 0.34 0.58 67.2 0.48 28.3

DDH ID UTM-East (m) UTM-North (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Max-Depth (m) Year H097 347963 6453927 966 348.0 -86.2 639 2025 H098 347963 6453927 966 251.0 -87.4 633 2025 H099 347963 6453927 966 190.0 -76.0 738 2025

Average Grade Metal Content Open Pit Model Hat Resource Category Tonnage CuEq Cu Co Au Ag CuEq Cu Co Au Ag Mt % % % g/t g/t million lb million lb million lb thousand oz thousand oz In Pit Indicated 150 0.408 0.221 0.008 0.19 0.42 1,353 733 28 929 2,045 Inferred 477 0.344 0.185 0.009 0.15 0.49 3,619 1,945 91 2,328 7,575

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025 - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from drill holes H097, H098, and H099 from its 2025 drill program at the Hat Polymetallic Deposit in northwestern British Columbia. Drill holes H097, H098 and H099 were collared from the same platform as drill holes H093-H096 and were drilled into previously untested potential extensions of the deposit and have successfully expanded the mineralized footprint approximately 100m laterally and 200 meters vertically and strengthened confidence in continuity in part of the Lisle Zone.These long intercepts continue to demonstrate and explore the dimensions of the horizontal and vertical porphyry-style Hat deposit mineralization enriched in copper, gold, cobalt, silver, and scandium.H097-H099 were planned to intersect previously undrilled areas between and beneath the trace of previously released drill holes (H093-H096). Although collared from the same surface location, the drill holes highlighted in this News Release extended the dimensions of the depositand, successfully fulfilling the objective of characterizing untested volumes of the deposit.The strong continuity and grade distribution observed in drill hole H099, together with similar results from H097 and H098, extend the interpreted geometry of the mineralized body and potentially allow major extensions ofThe drill holes included in this News Release were planned to improve the interpretation of deposit geology and strengthen the. The results confirm both lateral and vertical continuity of the system and will contribute to higher confidence resource categories as the model is updated.Drill hole H099 is particularly important as it highlights a strongly mineralized area of copper, et al. metals, including more than 50 metres exceeding 1.0% CuEq, and demonstrates that high-grade zones continue to depth. The extent of such high-grade zones has not been determined.While scandium (Sc2O3) is not included in CuEq calculations, scandium grades remain consistent with prior drill campaigns and continue to frame the Hat Deposit as a potentially significant North American source of critical metals.A surface plan map showing locations of H097, H098, and H099 relative to earlier holes (H090-H096), plotted on top of the 3D Induced Polarization (IP) chargeability model. The map illustrates the central Lisle Zone, the 2024 conceptual pit outline, and the new volumetric extensions identified through the 2025 drilling.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:A north-south vertical cross-section through H099 showing down-hole CuEq grades, highlighting the 438 m mineralized interval and the high-grade 52m zone exceeding 1.0% CuEq. The section illustrates how the reported drill holes extend mineralization 200-300 m below prior interpretation and opens new areas for follow-up.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Other notes:Details of the algorithm used to estimate %CuEq are presented in the notes above. The metal values used in our current algorithm are average trailing three years commodity prices, and do not reflect recent dramatic increases in prices of mineral commodities. Scandium recovery has been announced in the news release dated 25of November 2025 with an overall pre-optimized 82%.Core samples are delivered securely to a fully accredited commercial laboratory and processed by industry-standard methods and include insertion of standard samples, duplicate core samples and blank samples to ensure confidence. Assays are received from the analytical laboratory at irregular intervals, verified by reference to notes provided by our field crew, added to our database, and disseminated publicly by News Release.Hat Project drill cores are processed at Doubleview's field camp where they are photographed, measured and logged by our technical staff and then divided using a diamond bladed saw. One half is placed in a stout bag to form the assay sample that is forwarded securely to the independent analytical lab. The remaining half core is stored on site where it is available for further examination and sampling. The assay cores are subject to a Chain of Custody routine as they are shipped from camp to a bonded carrier for delivery to the lab.All core samples are prepared and analyzed at AGAT Laboratories in Calgary, an independent ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 certified facility. Samples are dried, crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, split to obtain a 250 g representative portion, and pulverized to 85% passing 75 µm. Gold, platinum, and palladium are assayed by 30-50 g fire assay with ICP-OES finish. Multi-element analyses (up to 48 elements) are performed by four-acid digestion with ICP-OES/MS, with ore-grade assays applied where required. Selected samples are further analyzed for whole-rock oxides using lithium borate fusion with ICP-OES, and Loss on Ignition is determined separately. Routine quality assurance protocols include insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials, ensuring accuracy and reliability of results.Doubleview maintains a website at www.doubleview.ca Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist, and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder in the company.Doubleview Gold Corp. is mineral resource exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is publicly traded on the, andDoubleview focuses on identifying, acquiring, and financing precious and base metal exploration projects across North America, with a strong emphasis on British Columbia. The company enhances shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of high-quality gold, copper, cobalt, scandium, and silver projects-collectively critical minerals utilizing cutting-edge exploration techniques.Doubleview's success is deeply rooted in the unwavering support of its long-term shareholders, supporters, and institutional investors. Their ongoing commitment has been instrumental in advancing the company's strategic initiatives. Doubleview looks forward to further collaborative growth and development and continues to welcome active participation from its valued stakeholders as the company expands its portfolio and strengthens its position in the critical minerals sector.The Hat Deposit, located in northwestern British Columbia, is a polymetallic porphyry project with major resources of copper, gold, cobalt, and the potential for scandium. As one of the region's significant sources of critical minerals, the Hat deposit has undergone targeted exploration and development. The 0.2% CuEq cut-off resource estimate, as of the recently completed Mineral Resource Estimate and the Company's July 25, 2024, news release, is summarized below:Scandium potential for the Hat Deposit is estimated to be 300 to 500 million tonnes at an average grade of 40 ppm (0.004%) ScFor further details of the MRE, please refer to the Company's July 25, 2024 news release.For further information please contact:Doubleview Gold CorpVancouver, BC Farshad ShirvaniPresident & CEOT: (604) 678-9587E: [email protected]

About Doubleview Gold Corp.