Shopee Affiliate Program, creators across Malaysia are finding flexible ways to earn, unlock their creativity, and uplift other women. Among them are Sabrinabeautyhub and Erawan1308, who each turned to Shopee seeking a solution that fit their lives and found much more than they imagined. KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2025 - As Shopee celebrates its 10th anniversary, the platform celebrates a decade of women whose lives and communities have transformed through digital opportunities. Through initiatives like the Shopee Affiliate Programme, creators across Malaysia are finding flexible ways to earn, unlock their creativity, and uplift other women. Among them are Sabrinabeautyhub and Erawan1308, who each turned to Shopee seeking a solution that fit their lives and found much more than they imagined.



[LEFT] Sabrinabeautyhub and [RIGHT] Erawan1308 who inspired many to join their footsteps with the Shopee Affiliate Programme



Sabrinabeautyhub’s Path From Side Hustle to Full Time Success

For Sabrinabeautyhub, financial freedom felt out of reach while juggling the pressures of a full-time job. She needed an income stream she could build independently - one that didn’t require choosing between stability and personal growth. That opportunity appeared in March 2021 when she came across a Twitter post of women sharing how they earned through the Shopee Affiliate Programme.





She started learning and experimenting, eager to understand what resonated with her audience. Shopee provided the support she needed at every step. With help from her dedicated account manager, she learned how to use data insights, fine-tuned her approach on Shopee Live, and was exposed to brand collaborations which strengthened her reach and presence as a creator. Her persistence paid off: she became one of seven outstanding affiliates to receive the 5 Million Ringgit Club Award at the Shopee Superstar Awards 2025.





After two years, stable earnings gave her the confidence to go full-time, where she was able to support personal dreams and uplift others within her community. Today, she leads a 13-member team of mostly stay-at-home moms, fostering a close-knit community where creators share experiences, support one another, and celebrate every milestone together. “We’re a small but supportive community of female affiliates. We share our experiences, celebrate our wins, and tackle challenges together. When one of us succeeds, we all succeed,” she shared.





Erawan1308 Inspires Women to Create and Earn from Home

As a stay-at-home mom, Erawan1308 sought a way to contribute financially without sacrificing precious time with her family. She needed a solution that offered flexibility, required minimal setup, and manageable within the small pockets of time she had each day. She found that solution in the Shopee Affiliate Program.





With no prior experience, she relied on Shopee’s beginner-friendly tools and supportive creator community to get started. Through educational resources and campaigns, she learned what resonated with audiences and gradually built the confidence to create and improve.





What began as a small attempt quickly became a stable income stream, where in October alone she earned more than RM7,200 in commissions. “Being a Shopee Affiliate has changed my life. It’s given me a stable income, boosted my confidence, and allowed me to express my creativity,” she shared.





Her journey has inspired many women to start theirs. “One friend cried tears of joy after earning her first RM10. Another said she finally found the courage to speak on camera,” she said. Having guided more than 25 women so far, she hopes to continue building a community where women feel capable, creative, and confident to embrace new opportunities.





As Shopee celebrates its 10th anniversary, its commitment to empowering local creators through the Shopee Affiliate Program remains stronger than ever. By providing accessible tools, guidance, and a supportive community, Shopee continues to empower women like Sabrinabeautyhub and Erawan1308 - helping them achieve financial independence, inspire others, and create meaningful impact within their communities.





