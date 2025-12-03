The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OceanX is a nonprofit working to unlock the ocean's sustainable potential. Through a dual focus on science and education, we're building a new paradigm where humanity and the ocean mutually thrive. Our approach is fueled by exploration, leveraging advanced research, multimedia educational programs, cross-sector partnerships, and advanced technology to help transform how people understand and value the ocean. Our work strives to fortify biodiversity and increase the sustainable use of ocean resources to help ensure the ocean remains a foundation for human wellbeing and potential. OceanX is a nonprofit operating program of Dalio Philanthropies. For more information, visit

and follow OceanX on

,

,

,

,

and

.