SINGAPORE- Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2025 – In today's increasingly competitive global education landscape, the assertion thathas never been more pertinent. With thousands of institutions offering comparable programs, discerning academic quality from mediocrity presents a significant challenge for both students and employers. The solution lies in accreditation, a recognized standard of trust and academic excellence. Accreditation serves as a safeguard, ensuring that qualifications are not only credible but also respected and valued internationally. By selecting an accredited institution, individuals secure an assurance of quality that supports long-term career success and global recognition.Accreditation is not just a bureaucratic stamp; it's a rigorous evaluation process that measures an institution against international standards. It covers everything from faculty qualifications and curriculum design to student outcomes and ethical governance. For students, this means confidence in the quality of education. For employers, it means assurance that graduates are job ready.Employers strongly value accredited degrees. A recent survey found that 83% of employers believe college graduates are prepared to succeed in entry-level roles, and 81% agree a degree is worth the investment. Accreditation makes this trust possible by guaranteeing quality and relevance.Global accreditation is a powerful indicator of quality and international recognition in business education. At the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), students benefit from programmes offered by university partners that hold the prestigious Triple Crown accreditation - awarded by AACSB, AMBA, and EQUIS. Fewer than 1% of business schools worldwide achieve this distinction, reflecting the highest standards in teaching, research, and graduate outcomes.Grenoble Ecole de Management (GEM), one of SIM's Triple Crown-accredited partners from France, offers Year 2 exchange master's programmes in specialised areas such as Finance and Investment Banking. These programmes are designed to develop a global mindset, blending academic depth with practical industry relevance, and include international study trips and career development opportunities to prepare students for leadership roles in a global business environment.Another key university partner is the University of Birmingham (UoB) in the United Kingdom. Through SIM, students can enrol in the Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Business Management, the Master of Business Administration (MBA), and the Master of Science in Management. Birmingham Business School's Triple Crown status ensures that these degrees meet the same academic and professional standards as those delivered on its UK campus, offering students a globally respected qualification.SIM also provides pathway programmes through Monash College, leading to undergraduate studies at Monash Business School in Australia. Monash is among the select few institutions worldwide to hold all three accreditations, and its business programmes are known for their strong industry connections, research excellence, and international outlook.Holding any one of these accreditations is prestigious. Holding all three is a mark of global excellence. Through SIM's partnerships, students gain more than a degree, they access a powerful network, enhanced career prospects, and a learning experience aligned with the world's highest standards.In Singapore, EduTrust Star represents the highest tier of quality assurance for Private Education Institutions (PEIs). Administered by SkillsFuture Singapore, this certification goes beyond compliance. It is a benchmark for excellence in education delivery, student protection, and organizational performance. EduTrust Star is awarded only to institutions that demonstrate commendable performance across seven rigorous criteria, including leadership, academic systems, student welfare, and continuous improvement. It is reserved for institutions scoring 750 points and above in the EduTrust assessment, reflecting exceptional standards.The exclusivity of EduTrust Star cannot be overstated. Out of more than 300 registered private schools in Singapore, only three institutions currently hold EduTrust Star status. This elite recognition signals to students and parents that the institution is not only compliant but excels in governance, academic quality, and student outcomes.SIM Global Education proudly holds the EduTrust Star award, reaffirming its position as one of Singapore's most trusted private education providers. This achievement reflects SIM's robust academic systems, student-centric services, and commitment to international standards. It also underscores SIM's ability to deliver programs that meet global benchmarks, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for the future.Employers consistently prioritize graduates from accredited institutions because accreditation signals rigorous, industry-relevant education. It reduces hiring risk and assures that new hires possess critical thinking, communication, and leadership skills. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About SIM Global Education

SIM Global Education (SIM GE) is a leading private education institution in Singapore and the region. We offer more than 140 academic programmes ranging from diplomas and graduate diploma programmes to bachelor's and master's degree programmes with some of the world's most reputable universities from Australia, Canada, Europe, United Kingdom, and the United States. SIM GE's cohort is made up of 16,000 full- and part-time students and adult learners, of which approximately 36% are international students hailing from over 50 countries.



SIM GE's holistic learning approach and culturally diverse learning environment aim to equip students with knowledge, industry skills and employability competencies, as well as a global perspective to succeed as future leaders in a fast-changing, technologically driven world.



For more information on SIM Global Education, visit sim.edu.sg