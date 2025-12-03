Programme focuses on film and television content and creates a structured pathway for local talent to progress across the entire media value chain from ideation to global distribution.

Diagram 1: IMDA's support in media value chain

a) Development stage: IMDA will matchmake media professionals and companies to what the commissioners/buyers are looking for and provide access to:

Mentorships and masterclasses in areas such as story development (originals, or adaptations), pitching skills and deal negotiation, to finesse their stories and proposals. This allows our companies to strengthen not just their creative concepts but also the commercial foundations of their projects, including financing models, distribution planning, and IP ownership structures, all of which are all essential to the sustainability of the industry.

Global streamers and platforms, commissioners, international production houses and showrunners to allow local talent to gain needful exposure to the global market and increase their chances of penetration.

b) Production stage: IMDA will co-fund co-productions, covering the full spectrum of regional and global co-productions, and films and TV (scripted and unscripted) as well as IPs adaptations for screen. This will establish Singapore as a co-production hub in the region.

c) Distribution stage: IMDA will elevate the profile of Made-with-Singapore content, talent and production companies with a dedicated in-house marketing team. In addition, a marketing fund will be structured for select projects to increase visibility.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2025 - The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has launched a new development programme, the Talent Accelerator Programme (TAP), to support Singapore's media industry. This is an approximately S$200 million programme that will run for three years and is a major commitment to develop our creative talent, strengthen co-production partnerships, and build a more resilient media industry. Through TAP, IMDA aims to bring a sharper focus on global distribution as well as genre-driven Intellectual Property (IP) development in the industry. To support this, structured pathways have been designed for Singapore's talent to progress in the film and television industry.2. The announcement on TAP was made today by Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information (MDDI) & Ministry of Health (MOH), Mr Tan Kiat How, at the opening of the Asia TV Forum and Market (ATF) 2025, part of the Singapore Media Festival (SMF), hosted by IMDA. "In a fast-changing media landscape where audiences have more choices and AI is disrupting how content is produced, the Government is committed to support our sector and professionals adapt and remain relevant and competitive. The $200 million Talent Accelerator Programme is a major investment to ensure that Made-with-Singapore content stands out on the international stage. We aim to build a stronger pipeline of stories with global appeal, strengthen Singapore's position as a co-production hub, and reinforce our role as a trusted creative partner in the region," said SMS Tan Kiat How.3. TAP supports the full media value chain, from development, to production and distribution, so that promising ideas from Singapore can reach global audiences. Since film and television industries have different creative and commercial realities, TAP is designed to help both industries capture the most value from the demand available in today's competitive backdrop.4. Under TAP, IMDA introduces structured pathways to grow talent in Singapore's media industry. This will facilitate a laser-sharp focus on the vertical expertise development that our talents require at each stage of the media value chain – giving them a clear roadmap to grow their craft as well as commercial skills to advance in their careers.5. IMDA's support in the media value chain for Singapore media professionals and companies is summarised in the diagram below.6. Interested companies and professionals can apply for initiatives under TAP through IMDA's industry calls. More details on the application process will be released in Q1 2026.7. Singapore is demonstrating how strategic international partnerships, such as the recent unscripted partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), can amplify local storytelling on the global stage, with filmmakers collaborating with renowned international partners to bring authentic Singapore narratives to prestigious worldwide platforms.8. Ms Yvonne Tang, Assistant Chief Executive, Media Industry Group, IMDA, said, "IMDA is building a robust ecosystem where international partners see Singapore not just as a location, but as an essential creative collaborator. We believe that Singapore talent can hold their own alongside the world's best. TAP signals a fresh chapter in our endeavour to support and develop our film and television talent through world-class mentorships and masterclasses, strategic global partnerships, and a new wave of co-production opportunities. We hope to usher in a new era of Made-With-Singapore stories, that are made for the world."9. For more details on SMF and its partner events, please see Annex A or visit www.imda.gov.sg/smf Hashtag: #IMDA #SGMediaFest

