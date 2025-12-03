Experiences

Price

Estimated Pax

Aurum Theatre, The Exchange TRX

4x Getha Lux Suites Passes & Festive Feast at Hokkaido Table

RM850

4

2x Escape Studio or Maybank Comfort Cabin Pass & 2x Sparked Indulgence 3-course Festive Set at Kissa Cafe and Diner

RM370

2

Aurum Theatre, The Gardens Mall KL and Midvalley Southkey JB

2x Getha Lux Suites Passes & 2x Sparked Indulgence 3-Course Festive Set at JIN Gastrobar

RM850

2

2x Maybank Comfort Cabin Passes (The Gardens Mall KL only) & Sweet Sparks High Tea at JIN Gastrobar for 2 pax

RM285

2

10x Private Screen Passes & 1x Christmas Buffet

RM1,980

10



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2025 - 'Step into the Season of Sparks and indulge at Hokkaido Table, Velvet Restaurant and Bar, Kissa Cafe and Diner, and JIN Gastrobar - where every moment shimmers with festive luxury and cinematic wonder. Treat yourselves and your loved ones, and discover a curated collection of plush experiences from a festive sharing menu of exquisite Japanese-Italian creations at Hokkaido Table, to a Wicked-inspired high tea that enchants the senses at Kissa Cafe and Diner and JIN Gastrobar. Savour the warmth of tradition reimagined with a modern Christmas roast with a twist at Velvet Restaurant and Bar, JIN Gastrobar and Kissa Cafe and Diner alongside more delectable surprises that celebrate the joy of the season in Aurum's signature style.Celebrate the season of togetherness at Hokkaido Table Restaurant with our Festive Feast, a sharing menu perfect for creating warm memories over delicious bites. From hearty appetisers which includes a Roasted Pumpkin and Sage Soup and Zuwaigani Tempura Roll, succulent poultry including Roasted Spring Chicken and Chargrilled Black Angus Ribeye, fresh seafood with a decadent Salted Egg Soft Shell Crab Pasta to Red Snapper en Papilote, ending the feast with an indulgent seasonal dessert.Curated just for 4 pax, the festive sharing menu at Hokkaido Table, The Exchange TRX is priced at RM399. Book your spots here! Enjoy the celebration to the fullest with an add-on of RM188 nett per pax for 2.5 hours free-flow of selected sparkling, red & white wines, beer, cocktails and mocktails.Celebrate Christmas Day at Hokkaido Table with a grand holiday spread to celebrate the day in true festive spirit Start with a tempting selection of appetisers, indulge in pizza canapés and a pasta counter, and dive into mains featuring roasts, grills, and seafood. End on a sweet note with Christmas-themed desserts. Make it even merrier with an add on of RM188 per pax for 2.5 hours of free-flow selected sparkling, red & white wines, beer, cocktails and mocktails - sip, celebrate, and toast the season in style!Join us at Hokkaido Table for a jolly Christmas brunch – RM138 nett per pax on 25 Dec 2025 from 11:30am – 3:00pm. Mark your calendars and book your table here. Gather around and savour the season with those who make it truly special. Our Sparked Indulgence menu celebrates the heart of the festive season with warmth, laughter, and togetherness wrapped in three delicious courses. Begin with Roasted Pumpkin and Baby Frisée salad, move to a comforting choice of Chicken Ballotine or Beef Pithivier, and finish with a sweet spark of joy with a Cheese Panna Cotta with Wild Berry Compote.Because the best indulgence of all is sharing it with the ones you love. The3-course festive set is available at RM89 per pax at Kissa Cafe and Diner, JIN Gastrobar and Velvet Restaurant and Bar.Turn your celebration up a notch: RM188 nett per pax for 2.5 hours free-flow of selected sparkling, red & white wines, beer, cocktails and mocktails. Book your tables here! Inspired by the much-anticipated movie Wicked: For Good, this enchanting high tea celebrates friendship, magic, and the joy of shared moments. Indulge in a spellbinding balance of sweet and savoury delights from decadent confections to tempting bites, crafted to spark connection and laughter.Gather your loved ones, raise your teacups, and toast to the sweetness of togetherness with a wicked twist, priced at RM80 for 2 pax.Treat yourself or your loved ones this festive season with the ultimate luxurious experience at Aurum Theatre. Nothing captures the joy of shared moments on the big screen from laughter to tears, from suspense to wonder. Perfect for movie fans and enthusiasts, Aurum Theatre's Christmas bundle combines indulgent festive dining with unforgettable cinematic magic at all Aurum Theatre locations including The Exchange TRX, The Gardens Mall and The Mall, Midvalley Southkey JB.Gift the perfect experience here! It's not too late to start planning for the new years! Ring in 2026 at Hokkaido Table, The Exchange TRX with a New Year's Sharing Feast followed by a sparkling 11:59 x Bollinger Champagne Countdown Party. Indulge in a sumptuous feast made for sharing, then toast to new beginnings with the timeless elegance of Bollinger as the clock strikes midnight. Priced at RM588 for 5 pax - book your table for the New Year's Sharing Feast here

Aurum Theatre

Aurum Theare was launched in 2019, aimed at elevating cinematic experiences to the next level, providing movie-goers with future ready entertainment experiences across 3 accessible locations including The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur, The Gardens Mall Kuala Lumpur and Mid Valley Southkey Johor Bahru.



Offering a total entertainment experience to those who prefer the finer things in life, Aurum Theatre features opulent cinema halls furnished with plush recliners, exquisite private cabins, complete with F&B establishments by GSC at each location.



Aurum Theatre, The Exchange TRX brings to life a full-fledged dining experience with Hokkaido Table, serving up a delectable Japanese-Italian cuisine featuring the freshest produce, with a first-of-its kind Omakase within the cinema, restaurant and bar. With a fusion of heart-warming flavours, Kissa Cafe and Diner offers Japanese-Western inspired dishes at Kissa Cafe and Diner. A continental dining journey awaits you at JIN Gastrobar, located at Aurum Theatre, The Gardens Mall and Midvalley Southkey JB.



