Visit the official '1wish Season' landing page in Jon Jones's Instagram bio. Submit the wish. Big or small, practical or emotional — any honest wish is welcome. Leave contact details, so 1win team can contact them if Santa Jones chooses their wishes. Follow @1win and @jonnybones on Instagram. Repost the announcement Reel by @1win and @jonnybones to their Stories.

NEW YORK, USA - Media OutReach Newswire – 3 December 2025 – Four weeks before Christmas, 1win has launched an Advent Calendar in partnership with its global brand ambassador Jon Jones, the legendary MMA champion. The "1wish Season with Santa Jones" is a 21-day charity challenge hosted by Jon Jones on Instagram and powered by 1win.Effective December 1, Santa Jon Jones opens a new "gift window" daily and chooses people to fulfill their wishes. Participants can ask for anything that can brighten their lives – heartfelt gifts, something they have always dreamed about, or something important for their families. This is a perfect moment to ask Santa Jones a Christmas wish.To join the giveaway, users need to undergo five steps:From December 1 to December 21, Jon Jones and 1win will be choosing five winners per day. Selected participants will be tagged in Jon's Instagram Stories. Within 1–3 days, the 1win team will contact winners to arrange the delivery of the wishes.said Jon Jones, as he announced the 1wish Season.1win and Jon Jones invite fans from around the world to join the 1wish Season. Make a wish, join the Advent Calendar, and let this December bring you something truly special.

About 1win

Founded in 2016, 1win is a major player in the global gaming industry. Operating across Asia, Latin America, and Africa, 1win offers a wide range of services adapted to regional audiences. In 2024, 1win partnered with actor Johnny Sins as its brand ambassador. In 2025, Mexican professional boxer Saúl (Canelo) Álvarez and MMA legend Jon Jones joined 1win as its global ambassadors.



