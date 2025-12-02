Newly developed resort in the Philippines builds a strong digital foundation that is modern, scalable and reliable to deliver hospitality and operational excellence.



Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise , a leading provider of secure networking and communication solutions that enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness, has provided a full turnkey offering that has helped South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao - MGallery Collection to deliver hospitality excellence through their digital guest services. SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2025 -





The resort, which officially opened its doors in August 2025, spans 6 hectares of pristine beachfront on Panglao Island—marking the arrival of the first international luxury resort in the area. With 188 rooms and suites designed to blend contemporary elegance with tropical charm, the resort is committed to flawless service and personalized experiences.









South Palms Panglao MGallery chose the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise solution based on its ability to provide seamless, robust, high-speed connectivity across the resort's expansive and varied property, which includes extensive indoor facilities as well as beaches, pools and gardens. Together with the property owner, a local partner and Pertlink, a technology consultant, ALE provided expert guidance and strategic insights that shaped the network's design. The technology solution includes Alcatel-Lucent OmniSwitch® 6360 Stackable Gigabit Ethernet Switch and ALE's Hospitality Hybrid Passive Optical LAN (POL) to provide high-speed, reliable, scalable network coverage and Alcatel-Lucent OmniAccess® Stellar Access Point WLAN products that can withstand extreme temperatures and challenging environments, ensuring stable connectivity across outdoor and indoor spaces. The solution also includes powerful and user-friendly management systems. This unified, single solution under one brand will enable ALE to continue to address the resort's future needs for their core network and telephony infrastructure.

The resort's ALE-based digital backbone accommodates high data demands from guest services as well as back-of-house operations teams. The solution delivers secure, uninterrupted connectivity, enhancing guest and operational efficiency, while reducing Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) to support the customer's long-term sustainability and value.





"To meet the scale and luxury demands of South Palms Panglao MGallery, we knew the solution had to be more than just technology—it had to be a unified ecosystem. Working closely with our trusted partner and the strategic guidance of consultant Pertlink, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise delivered a future-ready, single-brand Hybrid POL/WLAN infrastructure that guarantees both a seamless guest experience and long-term TCO reduction. Partnership was the true foundation of this digital transformation."





Dirk Dumortier, Director of Strategic Partnership, APAC, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise







" From the very start, the project's horizontal layout made it clear that HPOL was the optimal solution. After extensive due diligence, we identified ALE as the ideal technology partner — not only for their robust solutions but also for their exceptional pre- and post-sales support. Together with their delivery partner NERA, ALE demonstrated a seamless, professional approach throughout the entire process. Combined with ALE's Wi-Fi infrastructure, we've created an outstanding, connected guest experience."





Terence Ronson, Founder and Managing Director, Pertlink





The collaborative approach among the property owner, technology consultant and ALE has laid the foundation for a scalable, efficient and future-ready network that supports both operational excellence and enhanced guest experiences.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise provides secure networking and communication solutions which enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. In the Cloud. On Premises. Hybrid.



All solutions have built-in security, limited environmental impact and are fully compliant with data protection requirements of organizations and individuals at a national sovereignty and international industry level.



Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise focus on three pillars: Environment Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance, providing technology solutions for the good of the environment, people, and business.



Over 100 years of innovation have made the company a trusted advisor to more than a million customers across the world.



With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.



al-enterprise.com | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram



South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao - MGallery Collection

South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao - MGallery Collection is a beachfront retreat that captures the authentic island spirit of Bohol, the Philippines. Set directly on a powder-soft beach, overlooking the turqoise sea, this design-led resort blends natural elegance with an eco-conscious mindset, including farm-to-table dining, sensory spa treatments, and cultrual experiences rooted in Boholano traditions. Guests, and especially families, can enjoy reef snorkelling, diving at a nearby shipwreck, or hands-on activities like animal feeding and workshops, creating a deep connection with the sustainable island life.



Website | Facebook | Instagram

About MGallery Hotel Collection

MGallery Collection brand thoughtfully selects and curates unique properties around the world, forming a storied collection of boutique hotels with true soul where captivating stories are lived and shared. These more than 120 boutique hotels all around the world enjoy a unique history, inspired by the remarkable past of the building or by its destination that welcomes it allowing the guests to live memorable and meaningful moments.





The MGallery Collection establishments are hotels in which guests live an immersive experience, marked by exceptional interiors, an art of the mixology that awakens all the senses, and a well-being focused on balance in everyday life and mindfulness. It is a brand committed to Women but also to local communities, promoting the know-how of surrounding artisans and producers.



MGallery Collection customers leave with an unconditional desire to discover the other jewels of the brand to live a new unique experience. The most renowned hotels in this collection include the Hotel Molitor Paris in France, the Municipal Liverpool in the UK, the Santa Teresa Hotel in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, Manly Pacific in Sydney in Australia, Athens Capital in Greece or Hotel des Arts Saigon in Vietnam. MGallery Collection is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL – Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.