SCG Partners with Rondo Energy To Launch ‘Southeast Asia’s First Industrial Heat Battery’

Charge: The system is charged with electricity generated from renewable sources such as wind and solar energy, or from the grid, typically for six to eight hours per day.

The system is charged with electricity generated from renewable sources such as wind and solar energy, or from the grid, typically for six to eight hours per day. Store: The clean electricity is converted into heat through radiant heating elements with zero energy loss, then stored in Thermal Media capable of maintaining temperatures up to 1,500°C for several days.

The clean electricity is converted into heat through radiant heating elements with zero energy loss, then stored in capable of maintaining temperatures up to for several days. Discharge: The battery continuously delivers heat for steam generation with an efficiency of up to 97%, enabling uninterrupted 24-hour operation.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire – 2 December 2025 -, said "SCG Cleanergy is dedicated to collaborating with world-class partners who possess strong expertise in integrating advanced technologies, in order to deliver efficient, comprehensive clean energy solutions to our customers across ASEAN. These solutions not only help reduce costs and enhance business competitiveness, but also promote sustainable growth for both communities and the environment.Our partnership with Rondo Energy brings advanced clean energy innovation, the ', to empower industries with the capability to store and utilize clean energy around the clock. This technology eliminates the limitation of renewable energy availability, which was previously confined to daytime solar power. It perfectly aligns with SCG's concept of 'and our 'goal, reflecting SCG's determination to drive Thai and ASEAN industries toward a sustainable low-carbon economy."Thewas launched at SCG's cement plant in Saraburi, where large-scale high-temperature process heat is required. The project enhances the plant's ability to replace fossil-based heat with clean thermal energy in its production process. SCG Cleanergy plans to expand this solution to other SCG operations and industrial clients across ASEAN, aiming for, added "Rondo's Heat Battery technology has been, demonstrating its ability to convert 'clean electricity' into stored 'clean heat' for industrial use. The unit at SCG's cement plant in Saraburi is currently thecapable of generating high-pressure steam for real industrial production, usingtechnology. This achievement represents a major step forward in reducing industrial carbon emissions globally and provides a model that can be replicated in many regions.We are proud to partner with SCG, one of Asia's leading industrial conglomerates, renowned for its commitment to innovation and sustainability. Together with SCG Cleanergy, we successfully built this first-of-its-kind system within eight months, utilizing almost entirely local manufacturers and suppliers. This collaboration clearly demonstrates how advanced global technology can be combined with the efficiency and agility of local supply chains."Theis designed as a modular system that can be configured and scaled to suit different industrial applications, ensuring maximum efficiency for each project. Its operation consists of three key stages:This pioneering project also received research funding from thethrough the. The initiative highlights strong public–private sector collaboration in accelerating the adoption of clean energy technologies that support measurable industrial decarbonization, strengthen energy security, and improve cost management flexibility.The technology can be applied across various sectors, including, marking a key milestone for SCG Cleanergy in advancing its clean energy solutions toward regional commercial deployment and contributing to the realization of thevision in a sustainable manner.Hashtag: #SCG

