4D Sky “In Eternity Reverence” to Honor Her Majesty The Queen Mother – A groundbreaking 1,400-meter-long spectacle along the Chao Phraya River, featuring eco-friendly fireworks, intricate drone formations, and pyrotechnics by Crostars (China). The show will be designed by Okuchi Yoshimasa, Japan’s award-winning eco-friendly fireworks director, who will deliver a breathtaking 20-minute presentation on New Year’s Eve, 31 December 2025.



The Unrivaled Global Performance – “Where the Best of Thailand Meets the Best of the World,” featuring world-class artist Mark Tuan alongside Thailand’s top artist, delivering a night of legendary performances and unforgettable entertainment on 31 December 2025.

The Unrivaled Global Celebration - Endless Riverfront Entertainment Arena – ICONSIAM’s River Park transformed into a massive dance arena with over 200 performers, including top-chart bands, renowned singers, and rising stars such as Keng–Namping, Lingling–Orm, Zee–Nunew, Tle–First One, BUS because of you i shine, Proxie, Jeff Satur, Bodyslam, Slot Machine, Three Man Down, Y2Z, 4EVE, PiXXiE, ATLAS, DEXX, URBOYTJ, CIR*CRL, The 52 Area, CD x Nara, DJ Paul Sirisant, among others offering limitless fun and immersive entertainment along the iconic riverside.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2025 – ICONSIAM, the global landmark on the Chao Phraya River, will host the "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026", a five-day festival from 27–31 December 2025 at River Park, celebrating its 7th anniversary and cementing Bangkok as a premier year-end destination. The festivities will feature world-class artist Mark Tuan and Thailand's top artists, over 200 performers transforming River Park into endless riverfront entertainment arena, as well as spectacular 4D sky show, combining eco-friendly fireworks with drones and pyrotechnics, illuminating the Chao Phraya river on New Year's Eve. Together, these experiences showcase Thailand as a global countdown destination for unforgettable year-end celebrations for visitors worldwide.

"Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026 is more than a festival; it is a global phenomenon celebrating Thailand's culture, creativity, and innovation. In collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, and leading private-sector partners such as Charoen Pokphand Group, KASIKORNBANK and other distinguished partners, who have joined together to present a united spectacle showcasing Thailand's brilliance on the world stage. The event will also drive high-season tourism, support riverside businesses, and generate significant economic impact."

"Amazing Thailand Countdown is a flagship event under 'Thailand: The Great Celebration Destination.' Last year's Countdown generated over THB 55 million and became a global phenomenon, showcasing Thailand as a top countdown destination. This year, we are confident that the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026 will continue to be a magnet attracting tourists from around the world, helping to energize year-end tourism and generate tangible economic benefits. It is estimated that the total number of international visitors nationwide during the New Year festival, from 28–31 December 2025, will be no less than 500,000, based on figures from the previous year."

Visitors can enjoy five days of interactive performances, special shopping privileges, and exclusive ONESIAM member benefits, with entry via walk-ins, spending rewards, or online participation. More details and conditions are available on www.iconsiam.com or Facebook: ICONSIAM. The festival will be streamed live on ICONSIAM's Facebook and YouTube channels from 27–31 December 2025 at 18:00 hrs. onwards.

The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026 unites Thailand's best with world-class entertainment, global and local talents, and visionary collaboration to deliver a spectacular, unforgettable festival that cements Thailand's place at the forefront of global celebrations, which will take place from 27–31 December 2025 at River Park, ICONSIAM.

