The launch was part of The Famous CFC Jakarta presented by Ascott, attracting over 400 fans and Ascott Star Rewards members for exclusive experiences, from meeting Gary Cahill to attending a live Chelsea vs Arsenal watch party

Over 250 Chelsea fans and Ascott Star Rewards members gathered to catch the Chelsea versus Arsenal match, beamed live from Stamford Bridge, at HW Livehouse last night as part of The Famous CFC presented by Ascott in Jakarta. Pictured is Chelsea football legend Gary Cahill, alongside fans and supporters of the Blues.

Book Your Dream Stay in Asia's First Chelsea-Themed Hotel Suites

Ascott officially launched Asia’s first Chelsea-themed hotel suites at two of its properties in Jakarta – Ascott Sudirman Jakarta and Citadines Sudirman Jakarta. The Legend Suite at Ascott Sudirman Jakarta was unveiled by Gary Cahill, former England international and Chelsea club captain, on Saturday, 29 November. Capturing the heart of Chelsea’s story, from the great players to the iconic matches, a newly-signed jersey by Gary, was displayed as a final touch as part of the unveiling event.

Highlights from The Famous CFC Jakarta

About Ascott Star Rewards (ASR)

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Ascott Limited

The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is driven by a vision to be the preferred hospitality company, enriching global living with heartfelt experiences. With a portfolio of more than 1,000 properties spanning over 230 cities across more than 40 countries, Ascott's presence spans Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the USA. Its diverse collection of award-winning brands includes Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Somerset, The Crest Collection, The Unlimited Collection, Fox, Harris, POP!, Preference, Quest, Vertu and Yello.



Ascott specialises in managing and franchising a wide range of lodging options, including serviced residences, hotels, resorts, social living properties and branded residences, catering to the varying needs and preferences of global travellers. Through the Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) loyalty programme, members enjoy exclusive privileges and curated experiences, enhancing every aspect of their travel journey.



As a wholly owned business unit of CapitaLand Investment Limited, Ascott generates fee-related earnings by leveraging its expertise in both lodging management and investment management. It also drives the expansion of funds under management by growing its sponsored CapitaLand Ascott Trust and private funds.



For more information on Ascott and its sustainability programme, please visit www.discoverasr.com/the-ascott-limited. Alternatively, connect with Ascott on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.





CapitaLand Investment Limited

Headquartered and listed in Singapore in 2021, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real asset manager with a strong Asia foothold. As at 5 November 2025, CLI had S$120 billion of funds under management. CLI holds stakes in eight listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts and a suite of private real asset vehicles that invest in demographics, disruption and digitalisation-themed strategies. Its diversified real asset classes include retail, office, lodging, industrial, logistics, business parks, wellness, self-storage, data centres, private credit and special opportunities.



CLI aims to scale its fund management, lodging management and commercial management businesses globally and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand Group's development arm. In 2025, CapitaLand Group celebrates 25 years of excellence in real estate and continues to innovate and shape the industry.



As a responsible company, CLI places sustainability at the core of what it does and has committed to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions for Scope 1 and 2 by 2050. CLI contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.

