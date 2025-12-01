Shopee Lagi Murah 50% Off and Exclusive Bundles with Shopee 12.12 Birthday Boxes
To mark its 10th anniversary, Shopee is offering lowest prices ever through the Shopee Lagi Murah program. Buyers can find the best price deals on Shopee by looking for items with "Shopee Lagi Murah" tag, including 50% off deals every day from popular brands such as Xiaomi, Corsx, and New Balance. Additionally Shopee has also partnered with top brands including Toshiba, Y.O.U Beauty, and JisuLife to launch limited-edition 12.12 Birthday Boxes, available exclusively from 8PM, 11 to 12 December. Priced from as low as RM12, these boxes feature everyday essentials, viral best-sellers, festive treats, premium gadgets, and co-branded collectibles, worth up to RM12 million in total. Here's a glimpse of exciting variety of 12.12 Birthday Boxes curated with top brands:
- RM1,200 box: Toshiba 4K TV and soundbar (originally priced at RM2,098)
- RM600 box: HABIB Gold Wafer 999.9 (0.2g), Les Georgettes bracelet, Ice Boliday Black Gold watch, and Ice-Watch Bear (combined original value of RM1,013).
- RM120 box: JisuLife portable fan and neck fan (originally priced at RM229), POP MART Blind Boxes
- RM12 box: Y.O.U Radiance Glow Day Cream and Radiance Up Serum (original value of RM75.80).
On top of the RM120 Birthday Box, Shopee is partnering with POP MART to launch an exclusive Birthday Blind Box featuring a random mix of blind boxes and collectible accessories for fans and collectors. Luxury lovers can also look forward to HABIB x Shopee 10th Birthday Anniversary Gold Wafer 999.9 (0.2g), featuring Shopee's signature Shopping Bag and a built-in message section for personalised notes — a perfect keepsake for any gifting occasion.
Nonstop Entertainment and Vouchers Galore with Daily Superstar Livestreams
Starting 8 December at 12PM, shoppers can catch Daily Superstar Livestreams featuring Shopee 12.12 Brand Ambassadors Bella Astillah and Dato' Sri Aliff Syukri, alongside popular creators like Sam Lim, Jojo Ghazali, Wan Said, and Neonco as they unbox the Shopee 12.12 Birthday Boxes, spotlight Shopee Lagi Murah deals, and release exclusive 50% off live vouchers, stackable at checkout.
Stay tuned this 11 December at 9PM for a star-studded Shopee 12.12 Birthday "Party Paling Epik" show on TV3 and Shopee Live, where Bella Astillah and Dato' Sri Aliff Syukri will take centre stage with Dato' AC Mizal, Elly Mazlein, Ryan Bakery, Nabila Razali, Alpha, and more in a night of special performances, fun-filled skits, and games. Viewers will also get a first look at brands offering special deals on 12.12 and enjoy exclusive voucher drops to start adding to cart ahead of time.
The celebration continues on 12 December, starting at 12PM, with a 12-hour Shopee Live Marathon. At 8PM, Bella Astillah and Dato' Sri Aliff Syukri return as co-host, where shoppers can enjoy elevated entertainment, special deals from Baellova by Bella Astillah and Papa Laris by Dato' Sri Aliff Syukri, and experience the debut of Dato' Sri Aliff Syukri's new Sallywho handbag collection.
Throughout the day, shoppers can also score exclusive vouchers alongside RM12 Knockout Deals, with branded deals at RM12 and RM120 from brands including Dyson, Gintell, and Pandora. Plus, upsized Free Shipping with No Minimum vouchers will be released daily across the entire sale period, helping shoppers bring home their favourites for less.
With amazing deals, exclusive 12.12 Birthday Boxes, and nonstop livestream entertainment leading up to the big day, now's the perfect time to add your wishlisted items to cart and check out during Shopee's 12.12 Birthday Sale.
Hashtag: #Shopee
