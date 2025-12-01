Designed by Professional Nutritionists: High-Protein, Low-Carb Options to Help Urbanites Slim Down EffortlesslyHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 1 December 2025 - PCF. MARKET, the healthy food brand under the professional nutrition consulting services company Greenutss, proudly announces today the launch of the all-new "PCF. MARKET Healthy Meal Box" series, After several years serving Hong Kong customers with high-protein, low-burden options, PCF. MARKET is now returning with a refreshed look and upgraded recipes tailored for busy office workers, fitness enthusiasts, and those managing their weight. This series has been personally designed by professional nutritionists, with each box precisely controlling calorie and nutrient ratios.
The recipes emphasize high protein and low carbohydrates, combined with rapid freezing technology, allowing consumers to simply microwave for a few minutes and enjoy a hot, nutritionally balanced meal. The initial lineup features a variety of international flavors, with single boxes priced as low as HK$58, and the first round of orders has already received an enthusiastic response.
As a leading Hong Kong nutrition consulting brand, Greenutss has been committed for many years to providing science-based dietary solutions. The company team brings together multiple professional nutritionists and NASM-certified fitness trainers, offering services that cover personalized muscle-building and fat-loss plans, as well as nutritional advice and exercise recovery programs for chronic conditions (such as fatty liver, insulin resistance, hypertension, diabetes, cholesterol issues, PCOS), central obesity, oedema, and eating disorders.
PCF. MARKET, as Greenutss' online healthy food platform, focuses on high-quality and homemade products, including healthy meal boxes, hydrolyzed protein powder, nut butters, and instant pure rice paste. The launch of this healthy meal box series is PCF. MARKET's response to consumer needs, aiming to fill the market gap between "tasty but unhealthy" options and "healthy but bland" ones. According to the brand, this series began development in mid-2025, underwent months of testing and refinement, and is finally going live this winter. The first week alone, orders already exceeded 600 boxes, reflecting Hong Kong consumer''s strong demand for convenient and healthy eating.
The core philosophy of the all-new "PCF. MARKET Healthy Meal Box" series is "high protein, low burden," with each box containing approximately 500-600 kcal, with protein content ranging from about 30-70g—far surpassing typical ready-to-eat rice boxes. This not only helps maintain muscle mass and enhance satiety but is also suitable for users in fat-loss or muscle-building phases.
The meal box series includes the following options:
- Mega Chicken Turmeric Rice
- Mega Chicken Pumpkin Risotto
- Mega Chicken Mentaiko Cream Pasta
- Mega Chicken & Japanese Mushroom Claypot Rice
- Taiwanese Braised Beef Shank & Tendon Rice
- Thai Basil Chicken Rice
- Korean-Style Beef and Kimchi Fried Rice
- Tom Yum Seafood Spaghetti
- Vegetarian Singapore-Style Fried Vermicelli
Every meal box comes with a nutrition label detailing calories, protein, fat, carbohydrates, and sodium content, making it easy for consumers to understand at a glance. The ordering platform supports online payments and WhatsApp inquiries, with free delivery to Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and the New Territories for orders over HK$450. Shipping and delivery typically take 3 working days.
Greenutss co-founder Kristen Lok said: "In 2025, health is no longer a luxury—it's an everyday essential. Our new healthy meal boxes not only solve the urban dilemma of 'no time to cook,' but also incorporate scientific data, so every bite can be enjoyed with peace of mind. Our goal is to help more people achieve their health objectives, whether it's fat loss, muscle gain, or weight management, starting with PCF. MARKET."
As winter arrives, PCF. MARKET invites all health-conscious individuals to visit pcfmarket.com immediately to shop the new healthy meal box series. Health starts with one box! For more details and health information, please visit the official websites of Greenutss and PCF. MARKET or follow @greenutss @pcfmarket on Instagram.
About Greenutss
Greenutss provides professional nutritionist services, offering personalized healthy eating guidance and tailored diet and lifestyle plans to help you achieve nutrition, weight loss, muscle-building, and fat-loss health goals.
About PCF. MARKET
PCF. MARKET offers high-protein, low-carb healthy meal boxes designed specifically for fitness, weight management, and busy professionals — ready to heat and eat, nutritionally balanced, and supporting frozen home delivery.