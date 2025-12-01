Designed by Professional Nutritionists: High-Protein, Low-Carb Options to Help Urbanites Slim Down Effortlessly

Mega Chicken Turmeric Rice

Mega Chicken Pumpkin Risotto

Mega Chicken Mentaiko Cream Pasta

Mega Chicken & Japanese Mushroom Claypot Rice

Taiwanese Braised Beef Shank & Tendon Rice

Thai Basil Chicken Rice

Korean-Style Beef and Kimchi Fried Rice

Tom Yum Seafood Spaghetti

Vegetarian Singapore-Style Fried Vermicelli

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Greenutss

Greenutss provides professional nutritionist services, offering personalized healthy eating guidance and tailored diet and lifestyle plans to help you achieve nutrition, weight loss, muscle-building, and fat-loss health goals.

About PCF. MARKET

PCF. MARKET offers high-protein, low-carb healthy meal boxes designed specifically for fitness, weight management, and busy professionals — ready to heat and eat, nutritionally balanced, and supporting frozen home delivery.