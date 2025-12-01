Against a backdrop of ongoing global volatility and rapid urbanisation, MIPIM Asia 2025 focuses on investment, alternative assets, digitalisation, climate resilience, affordable housing, hospitality, and sustainable growth. The summit serves as a catalyst for long-term economic development and community strengthening, highlighting the vast opportunities amid evolving market dynamics.
With key interest rates showing signs of stabilisation and increasing emphasis on ESG integration, investors continue to find real assets and transformative projects highly attractive. The event will highlight fresh discussions on the most attractive assets, technology's impact, climate adaptation strategies, and emerging opportunities that define Asia Pacific's real estate future.
"MIPIM Asia stands as the premier platform for global real estate leaders to shape the industry's future amid unprecedented change. Returning to Hong Kong—a pivotal moment for Asia's real estate community—the demand for timely, on-the-ground insights is greater than ever. This year's summit will ignite key discussions on essential topics like AI, technology, private credit, cross-border investment, and alternative assets. We are honoured to welcome delegates worldwide and most especially to host Lord Stockwood, UK Minister for Investment, underscoring the UK's vital role as a top investment destination for Asia," shared Nicolas Boffi, Global MIPIM Director.
Bringing together more than 350 senior executives—including a substantial proportion of CEOs and chairmen—from over 20 countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East, the MIPIM Asia Summit 2025 reflects the diversity and global reach of today's real estate leadership, with high-level delegations from Diriyah, Paris La Défense, Invest Seoul and the UK's Department for Business and Trade. This influential audience spans asset management, urban development, private equity, and advisory sectors, creating a powerful forum for strategic networking and industry insight.
"Delivering to our clients a refreshed MIPIM Asia 2025, now taking place at Rosewood Hong Kong, the summit welcomes new investor groups exploring this pivotal region. Despite mixed investment sentiment amid economic and geopolitical challenges, the event remains an unrivalled forum for high-level networking, insights, and collaboration. As Asian capital diversifies and interest rates stabilise, MIPIM Asia continues to unlock opportunities that empower investors and developers to move forward with confidence," shared Christine Lam, Asia-Pacific Regional Director.
Notable dynamic real estate investors and industry leaders attending, listed alphabetically by company name, include:
- Bernie Devine, Senior Regional Director, Yardi Systems
- Carlota Rebelo, Executive Producer & Senior Foreign Correspondent, Monocle
- Catherine Chan, Chief Development Officer, Hotel101 Global
- Danielle Lau, Managing Director, Ares Management
- Donald Choi, Managing Director and Deputy Chairman, Urban Renewal Authority
- Ellie Tang, Director, Sustainable Investing, Fidelity International
- Eric Huang, Chief Executive Officer, H Properties Limited
- Esther An, Chief Sustainability Officer, City Developments Limited
- George Hongchoy, Executive Director & Group CEO, Link Asset Management Limited
- Gordon Marsden, Head of Capital Markets, Asia Pacific, Cushman & Wakefield
- Hannah Yulo-Luccini, CEO, Hotel101 Global Pte Ltd
- Helen Wong, CEO, Lapis Global Limited
- Henry Cheng, CEO & Executive Director, Chongbang Group
- Huib Vaessen, Head of Research & Analytics Real Assets, APG Asset Management
- John Pattar, Partner & Head of Asia Real Estate, KKR Asia Limited
- John Saunders, Group Chief Investment Officer, Link Asset Management Limited
- Jordan Kostelac, CEO, Deploy
- Josephine Yip, Managing Director, La Caisse (Real Estate)
- Kenneth Gaw, President & Managing Principal, Gaw Capital Partners
- Lord Stockwood, Minister for Investment, UK's Department for Business and Trade
- Louise Kavanagh, CIO & Head of Asia Pacific Real Estate, Nuveen
- Michael Lane, Partner, SC Capital Partners
- Nat Miller, Managing Director, QuadReal Property Group
- Pankaj Srivastava, CEO, Podium Pte. Ltd.
- Pierre-Yves Guice, CEO, Paris La Défense
- Selena Shi, Managing Director, LaSalle Investment Management
- Suchad Chiaranussati, Chairman & Founder, SC Capital Partners
- Tim Moonen, Co-Founder and MD, The Business of Cities
- Tom Ko, Executive Director & Head of Capital Markets, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield
- Xiaojia Zhi, Managing Director, Chief China Economist, Head of Research Asia ex. Japan, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
- Zhi Yang, Senior Director, Cushman & Wakefield
This year's roster features APG Asset Management, ARCH Capital Management Company Limited, Blackstone, CapitaLand Investment, Champion REIT, Chinachem Group, Citic Capital, CPP Investments, ESR Group Limited, Fidelity International, Gaw Capital Partners, KKR Asia Limited, La Caisse, LaSalle Investment Management, Link Asset Management, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Nan Fung Group, QuadReal Property Group, Oxford Properties and others.
The summit's move to Rosewood Hong Kong marks a new chapter, offering attendees bold urban showcases, thematic expert sessions—including the innovative "Lunch with the Speakers"—and immersive high-level networking. As a hub for visionaries and changemakers, the event underlines MIPIM Asia's commitment to offer a high-level networking and unparalleled intel that has always distinguished it, while providing a global meeting place for international and local investors that are serious about the region.
