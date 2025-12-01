Bernie Devine, Senior Regional Director, Yardi Systems

Carlota Rebelo, Executive Producer & Senior Foreign Correspondent, Monocle

Catherine Chan, Chief Development Officer, Hotel101 Global

Danielle Lau, Managing Director, Ares Management

Donald Choi, Managing Director and Deputy Chairman, Urban Renewal Authority

Ellie Tang, Director, Sustainable Investing, Fidelity International

Eric Huang, Chief Executive Officer, H Properties Limited

Esther An, Chief Sustainability Officer, City Developments Limited

George Hongchoy, Executive Director & Group CEO, Link Asset Management Limited

Gordon Marsden, Head of Capital Markets, Asia Pacific, Cushman & Wakefield

Hannah Yulo-Luccini, CEO, Hotel101 Global Pte Ltd

Helen Wong, CEO, Lapis Global Limited

Henry Cheng, CEO & Executive Director, Chongbang Group

Huib Vaessen, Head of Research & Analytics Real Assets, APG Asset Management

John Pattar, Partner & Head of Asia Real Estate, KKR Asia Limited

John Saunders, Group Chief Investment Officer, Link Asset Management Limited

Jordan Kostelac, CEO, Deploy

Josephine Yip, Managing Director, La Caisse (Real Estate)

Kenneth Gaw, President & Managing Principal, Gaw Capital Partners

Lord Stockwood, Minister for Investment, UK's Department for Business and Trade

Louise Kavanagh, CIO & Head of Asia Pacific Real Estate, Nuveen

Michael Lane, Partner, SC Capital Partners

Nat Miller, Managing Director, QuadReal Property Group

Pankaj Srivastava, CEO, Podium Pte. Ltd.

Pierre-Yves Guice, CEO, Paris La Défense

Selena Shi, Managing Director, LaSalle Investment Management

Suchad Chiaranussati, Chairman & Founder, SC Capital Partners

Tim Moonen, Co-Founder and MD, The Business of Cities

Tom Ko, Executive Director & Head of Capital Markets, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield

Xiaojia Zhi, Managing Director, Chief China Economist, Head of Research Asia ex. Japan, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

Zhi Yang, Senior Director, Cushman & Wakefield

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 December 2025 Embracing Asia Pacific's pivotal role in reshaping the global real estate landscape, the MIPIM Asia Summit returns as the region's premier platform for innovation and investment. Backed by nearly 20 years of legacy, the event will unite a diverse gathering of international investors and thought leaders on December 3rd and 4th at the prestigious Rosewood Hong Kong.Against a backdrop of ongoing global volatility and rapid urbanisation, MIPIM Asia 2025 focuses on investment, alternative assets, digitalisation, climate resilience, affordable housing, hospitality, and sustainable growth. The summit serves as a catalyst for long-term economic development and community strengthening, highlighting the vast opportunities amid evolving market dynamics.With key interest rates showing signs of stabilisation and increasing emphasis on ESG integration, investors continue to find real assets and transformative projects highly attractive. The event will highlight fresh discussions on the most attractive assets, technology's impact, climate adaptation strategies, and emerging opportunities that define Asia Pacific's real estate future.shared Nicolas Boffi, Global MIPIM Director.Bringing together more than 350 senior executives—including a substantial proportion of CEOs and chairmen—from over 20 countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East, the MIPIM Asia Summit 2025 reflects the diversity and global reach of today's real estate leadership, with high-level delegations from Diriyah, Paris La Défense, Invest Seoul and the UK's Department for Business and Trade. This influential audience spans asset management, urban development, private equity, and advisory sectors, creating a powerful forum for strategic networking and industry insight.shared Christine Lam, Asia-Pacific Regional Director.Notable dynamic real estate investors and industry leaders attending, listed alphabetically by company name, include:This year's roster features APG Asset Management, ARCH Capital Management Company Limited, Blackstone, CapitaLand Investment, Champion REIT, Chinachem Group, Citic Capital, CPP Investments, ESR Group Limited, Fidelity International, Gaw Capital Partners, KKR Asia Limited, La Caisse, LaSalle Investment Management, Link Asset Management, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Nan Fung Group, QuadReal Property Group, Oxford Properties and others.The summit's move to Rosewood Hong Kong marks a new chapter, offering attendees bold urban showcases, thematic expert sessions—including the innovative "Lunch with the Speakers" —and immersive high-level networking. As a hub for visionaries and changemakers, the event underlines MIPIM Asia's commitment to offer a high-level networking and unparalleled intel that has always distinguished it, while providing a global meeting place for international and local investors that are serious about the region.For more information about MIPIM Asia Awards 2025 Winners, please visit HERE. For more information about the Summit and Awards, please visit mipim-asia.com.For instant updates, please followHashtag: #MIPIMAsia2025

