Thai SELECT Festival Presents "The Savory Thai SELECT Night Market" and Delights Los Angeles with an Authentic Taste of Thailand

LOS ANGELES, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 November 2025 - The, successfully hosted theat The Cabana @ Westfield Century City, attracting a strong turnout of attendees eager to explore the rich flavors and cultural charm of Thailand. The event offered an engaging blend of Thai culinary experiences, cultural activities, and warm community interactions in a welcoming atmosphere.The festival was graciously presided over bywho led the opening ceremony and toured the Thai SELECT restaurant booths, engaging warmly with chefs and restaurateurs. Her presence brought immense honor to the event and was deeply appreciated by all attendees — including key importers and trade representatives such as CPF North America and N.T.W. Import & Export (USA), the Team Thailand in Los Angeles, prominent figures from the U.S. food industry, leading influencers, and members of the media such as the Los Angeles Times, all of whom joined the festival to experience the richness of Thai cuisine and culture.Guests enjoyed tasting signature dishes from, each presenting authentic Thai flavors crafted with traditional methods and high-quality ingredients. The venue was transformed into a lively Thai night market under the theme, immersing visitors in a vibrant setting filled with colorful decorations, aromatic dishes, and the friendly spirit of Thai hospitality.The festival also featured a dedicated, including the traditional Pa-Pao dart game, a band performance by Kruangtedd, and DJ Millusion, along with Warbie Yama, a beloved Thai character. Together, these activities brought lighthearted entertainment for attendees of all ages.A key highlight of the event was theactivity, where guests collected stamps from participating booths for a chance to win exclusive prizes. The excitement heightened as Thailand's acclaimed actorsandarrived to present the prizes and personally greet fans, creating memorable moments and enthusiastic engagement from attendees.Theserves as an important initiative in advancing Thailand's culinary Soft Power on the global stage. The event further reinforces the significance of thecertification as a globally trusted symbol of Authentic Thai Taste, while supporting the visibility and recognition of Thai restaurants abroad.Hashtag: #ThaiSELECT

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.