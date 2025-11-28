SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 November 2025 – On November 20th, the 14-meter-tall pink Christmas tree, created by Lancôme, was brilliantly illuminated at the GATE M Dream Center along the Huangpu River, marking the official opening of the "Winter Wonder Bund" winter carnival. This carnival not only creates a winter atmosphere through pink decorations and lighting but also focuses on the concept of "fantasy", featuring Shanghai's largest outdoor ice rink, complemented by world-class figure skating performances, diverse musical feasts, and festive merchant collaborations. It aims to provide citizens and travelers with a winter one-stop destination that integrates sports, arts, and entertainment.With the carnival's launch, the Christmas tree and dock lighting, supported by Lancôme, were illuminated. The highly anticipated 1,500 ㎡ outdoor ice rink—the largest in Shanghai—has officially opened to the public. This expansive ice surface, situated by the waterfront, adds a highly attractive recreational and entertainment option for winter leisure in Shanghai. Whether for family outings, friend gatherings, or couple dates, everyone can experience the unique charm of ice sports here.From November 21st to 23, there was a Chinese premiere of the international ice stage show "Shine On Ice". This performance brings together ice dance artists from seven countries, featuring Olympic athletes, Cirque du Soleil's premier duo, and China's new-generation athletes sharing the stage. By blending modern pop music with classic melodies, it creates an audio-visual feast with "Ice Broadway" quality, making ice art accessible to the public.To enhance travelers' immersion, the carnival has specially designed a dynamic touring route. The LANCÔME-sponsored Fantasy Tour Train will operate daily on a fixed schedule. The route traverses both the inner streets and open waterfront areas, connecting the northernmost ice rink with the southernmost silo. With approximately 40 minutes per ride, it offers visitors a unique movable viewing perspective.Meanwhile, the carnival offers a rich array of performing arts activities. Immersive roaming performances by the Little Comma Drama will randomly appear in public spaces, enhancing interactive fun. The landmark dock has scheduled a series of high-quality outdoor concerts, featuring lineups including popular bands like NewBird and SoulPINK, a saxophone quintet, and a piano duet from the "Lang Lang Music World." Combined with the natural river scenery, these create an open-air artistic venue. These performances run throughout the weekends, continuing the GATE M Dream Center's artistic vitality and allowing every traveler to feel the warmth and delight of winter.To create a winter atmosphere, the inner streets of the GATE M Dream Center have been cloaked in a luminous "coat." Designed lights and decorations illuminate at night, bringing coziness and warmth to the cold winter evenings and significantly enhancing the travelers' strolling experience.Numerous tenants within the GATE M Dream Center have also started winter decorations, adorning their storefronts with colorful lights, Christmas trees, and festive elements to collectively create a warm and festive vibe. The merchants will also launch seasonal limited-edition products and promotional activities, coordinating with the "Winter Wonder Bund" theme to provide consumers with a one-stop winter shopping and traveling experience.As an innovative reuse of industrial heritage, the GATE M Dream Center's iconic silo will be transformed into the "Kaleidoscope" themed flower market. Inspired by the ever-changing patterns of a kaleidoscope, the market brings together a variety of offerings, including fresh flowers, plants, floral art creations, and pet supplies.In response to the upcoming winter travel peak, the GATE M Dream Center will officially establish a centralized Instant Tax Refund counter in December 2025 to enhance the shopping experience for international travelers.Several stores within the GATE M Dream Center, including adidas Originals, CGX, PUMA, Lavas, and Columbia, will soon offer instant tax refund services, covering a wide range of products such as footwear, bags, clothes, perfumes, and fragrances. International travelers can complete the tax refund procedures at the customer service center before departure, with the option to receive refunds in cash or via credit card, which significantly simplifies the process.From last year's Winter Wonderland to this year's Fantasy Journey, GATE M Dream Center continues to craft unique winter memories for the city with its relentless creativity, continuously providing new energy and imagination to urban life. The "Winter Wonder Bund" brings together world-class performance resources, creates iconic leisure facilities, and fosters an immersive artistic atmosphere with festive surroundings, transforming the waterfront space into a vibrant urban winter lounge filled with joy and vitality.This winter, please visit the GATE M Dream Center, have fun on the ice rink, enjoy the music and lights, and start a one-of-a-kind fantasy waterside adventure.Fantasy Waterside Ice Rink (Public Opening)Duration: November 24, 2025–January 4, 2026Venue: GATE M Dream Center · Theater Square EastHashtag: #WinterWonderBund

